DANVILLE — By the time Saturday rolled around, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion Champaign Central would win the Class 1A Danville Sectional boys’ tennis team championship.
The Maroons had already made sure two of its singles players in junior Ezra Bernhard and sophomore Abel Vines would make the state tournament.
Ditto for the doubles pairing of senior Wade Schact and junior Elliot Gulley, plus another doubles tandem in seniors Sam Balogh and Peter Smith.
Why not just have an all-Central final in both singles and doubles then? Well, the Maroons came close on a day where they ultimately had players win sectional championships in both singles and doubles play to give Central the team title, too.
Bernhard opened up his Saturday by beating St. Thomas More freshman 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals. Vines made sure he advanced to the championship, too, after beating Uni High junior Aryan Sachdev 7-6, 6-4. And then Bernhard continued his impressive season with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Vines in the title match.
“It wasn’t a surprise when Abel beat Aryan, and it was good for Ezra to be there, as well,” Central coach Scott Davis said. “Somebody referred to it as more of an exhibition match, and they’re such good friends. They respect each other so much, but it was fun. They were both pretty relaxed and enjoying it.”
The duo of Schacht and Gulley ended up winning a sectional title in doubles when the pair defeated Urbana seniors Elijah Walker and Parker McClain 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match. Schact and Gulley rolled to the championship after beating the Paris duo of Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals earlier on Saturday.
“With their energy and competitiveness and athleticism,” Davis said of Schacht and Gulley, “they’re just fun to watch by how they interact with each other and how they pull for each other.”
Smith and Balogh couldn’t get past Walker and McClain in the semifinals, with the Urbana pair holding on for a 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory. But Smith and Balogh came home with a third-place finish after defeating Mitchell and Wells 6-3, 6-4.
The Maroons will have a hearty contingent making the trip north to the Chicago suburbs next week when the 1A state tournament starts Thursday. Seeds come out Tuesday, and Davis said he’s hopeful Bernhard will get a possible top-eight seed in singles play.
Central has delivered on its potential all season, too, with Saturday’s victories the latest example. The next step? Possibly bring home some state hardware next weekend by the time the state tournament wraps up on May 27.
“There’s going to be some big, dominant teams at the state tournament, but if Ezra can do what he can do and then we hopefully get a few more points out of everybody, who knows?” Davis said. “It was really important for us to get all four entries up there, and I think anything can come of it.”