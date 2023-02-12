CHARLESTON — It wasn’t long ago that the future seemed bleak for the Eastern Illinois women’s basketball program.
The Panthers won just 34 games in a four-season span from 2013-17. They finished last in the Ohio Valley Conference in three straight seasons, from 2015-16 through 2017-18.
When Matt Bollant became the program’s new coach before the 2017-18 campaign, the program’s NCAA tournament drought dating back to 1988 didn’t seem likely to end any time soon. Bollant’s first team finished 3-26.
“We immediately had a culture, as far as, good attitudes and unselfish, right when we got here,” Bollant said. “Even when we won three games (my) first year, we still had good kids and that made it easier as we added talent. We could build the right culture.”
Brighter days now appear on the horizon for the program. And for Bollant himself. The former Illinois coach has led EIU to a sterling 20-3 overall record and 13-0 mark in league play before Saturday afternoon’s OVC game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
One of the best starts in program history had the Panthers in sole possession of first place in the OVC, one game ahead of OVC newcomer Arkansas Little Rock.
The Panthers, who carried a 13-game win streak into its trip to Edwardsville after last losing 59-48 at Minnesota on Dec. 22, haven’t won an outright OVC title since the 2009-10 season.
At that time, coaching in Charleston more than a decade later likely seemed the furthest thing from Bollant’s mind. He was in the midst of unprecedented success at Green Bay, guiding the Phoenix to a 30-5 record in that 2009-10 season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
His success in Green Bay — Bollant finished with an absurd 148-19 record in five seasons and led the Phoenix to the Sweet 16 in the 2011 NCAA tournament — attracted the attention of high-major programs.
Like Illinois.
Except Bollant was unable to replicate the success he had in Green Bay in Champaign once he arrived prior to the 2012-13 season to replace Jolette Law.
Only one winning season at Illinois ensued in five seasons, no NCAA tournament appearances and a major scandal involving allegations of player abuse emerged in the summer of 2015.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired Bollant in March 2017 after Bollant compiled a 61-94 record, including 22-62 in the Big Ten, with the Illini.
A subsequent investigation cleared Bollant of any wrongdoing concerning the allegations, but a lawsuit filed by seven former Illini players who left the program was settled for $375,000.
No such off-court turmoil has followed Bollant to Charleston, where the 51-year-old is winning games again at a high rate and looking to take a relative unknown program on the national landscape to the heights of the NCAA tournament.
“It’s a super cool journey we’re on right now,” EIU senior Lariah Washington said.
Building a baseWashington is one of the key reasons why the Panthers are getting mentioned in mock brackets as a potential NCAA tournament team.
The 5-foot-9 guard from St. Cloud, Minn., leads the OVC in scoring by averaging 17.8 points. She could become the first EIU player to lead the OVC in that category since Rachel Galligan did so during the 2007-08 season. Currently, Washington and her 1,570 career points ranks sixth in school history.
“We’re all excited and we’re enjoying it and (we’re) looking forward to getting better and playing more games with each other right now,” said Washington, the OVC Preaseason Player of the Year. “We just mesh really well together and the games have been fun. We’re excited for the rest of the season.”
Lantz Arena is louder than it used to be, too, for EIU women’s basketball home games.
“We knew this is a spot where you have to win first before they’ll come,” Bollant said. “Some places they’ll come kind of as you go and this is a spot, and I knew that in coming here, we have to win, we have to win at a high level and then they’ll start coming. They are now.”
Receiving more fanfareEastern’s competitive rise is starting to generate excitement among the school’s fanbase, as well.
“It’s super cool because it’s like, we might not even know all these people and they’re coming up like, ‘Hey, keep it up. You guys are doing great,’” EIU senior forward Morgan Litwiller said. “Certain people that maybe we wouldn’t have talked to or that we didn’t even know are coming to see us and coming to talk to us because they recognize us. That’s so cool around campus and to be seen like that. It’s drawing more people, drawing our community and it’s just creating such a positive impact for women’s basketball.”
Charleston appears behind these group of Panthers that Bollant has assembled. An average of 672 fans have been on hand for home games at Lantz Arena this season, placing the Panthers seventh in the 10-team conference, and a crowd of 1,437 was on hand for Thursday night’s 73-50 win against UT Martin. Some of those fans were also around for the lean years at the start of Bollant’s tenure.
“We had some faithful people that showed up the first couple of years when it wasn’t real pretty,” Bollant said. “I really appreciate the people who have been faithful throughout. And it’s great to have people coming now and even the football players coming out on Saturday and being into it and a lot of students coming. It’s fun to have a great atmosphere here.”
A strong student section turned out to watch the Panthers’ win on Thursday night, turning out with oversized cardboard cutouts of Bollant, Litwiller and other players in tow. Two more home games — Feb. 22 against Morehead State and Feb. 25 against Tennessee Tech — are on the schedule before the OVC tournament tips off March 1 in Evansville, Ind.
That support now extends beyond the gym as well.
“You can tell the community has been coming out,” Washington said. “It’s just really cool to see the community here and then all our other student-athletes coming out to support us. It’s been a really great atmosphere to play in.
Senior duo leading the wayMuch of the groundwork for the program’s rise was already in place when Bollant took the reigns from previous coach Debbie Black in April 2017, a little more than a month after his tenure at Illinois ended.
That didn’t include Washington, who would join along with Litwiller as part of Bollant’s second recruiting class a year later.
Washington’s scoring ability was readily apparent, so much so that Bollant remembers making a lengthy recruiting trip with former EIU assistant coach and former Illini player Kyley Bachand. Bachand, formerly Simmons, is now in her second season as an assistant coach at Colorado State.
“I drove to Texas to watch a kid and got back at like (midnight),” Bollant said. “Maybe we left that night and drove through to get to Minnesota to watch (Lariah) at an open gym at seven in the morning. I remember Kyley said, ‘Do you want me to just cover it?’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, this kid’s pretty good, I better go.’ Then, two minutes in the open gym I was like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad I went.’”
Litwiller has fit well alongside her, averaging 9.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game through the first 23 games of the season.
“I feel like I’m more of a glue player,” Litwiller said. “I’m very vocal, so for me as a leader on this team, it’s just it’s encouraging and then also just filling gaps. If we need a shot, I’ll knock down a three or if things are going south and we’re not scoring very well, then maybe that’s my job to try to step up and make a play.”
March Madness? It’s a possibilityEIU’s offense has been impressive through the team’s first 23 games. The Panthers lead the OVC with an average of 70.1 points per game and an average margin of victory of 8.5 points.
They also rank second in rebounding with 38.5 rebounds per game, trailing only Southern Indiana’s 39.9 per game.
But the Panthers are far from just a one-person show in Washington. Macy McGlone, a 6-3 senior forward, is averaging 11.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds to key the Panthers on both ends of the floor. Miah Monahan, a 5-8 sophomore guard, is averaging 9.2 points and a team-high 4.9 assists. And Taris Thornton, a 6-0 sophomore forward from Chicago, is averaging 8.3 points per game to round out a quintet of Panthers who average at least eight points per game.
And EIU is outrebounding teams by, on average, four per game. That’s an aspect Bollant is especially pleased with.
“We’re so much better in that area than we were last year,” Bollant said. “Taris is better. Macy is better. We’re just longer and more athletic and so that’s been a big key for us.
“In the past we’ve been OK offensively and OK defensively, but we haven’t been great at rebounding. Now we can go to the offensive boards.”
But even with all the regular-season success the Panthers are experiencing, they’re not guaranteed a spot in the NCAA tournament. The OVC is historically a one-bid league, so winning the OVC tournament that runs March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., is a must if Bollant and his team want to hear their name called as one of 68 teams in the NCAA tournament field when the bracket is revealed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.
If EIU can finish first or second in the OVC — a distinct possibility since Little Rock was a game behind the Panthers going into this weekend and Tennessee Tech was four games behind EIU in third place in the league standings — it helps their NCAA tournament chances significantly. The top two teams in the OVC receive a bye into the tournament semifinals, meaning EIU would only need to win two games in two days in Evansville to reach only its second NCAA tournament.
But the Panthers have never won the OVC tournament, losing in the championship game three straight years from 2008-10.
Yet the renewed success this season has sparked hope — among Bollant, among his players, among the EIU fans and among EIU athletic director Tom Michael — that this season isn’t just a fluke.
“The goal here isn’t just to have one year of success and then fall off,” Michael said. “The goal is, hopefully we built it the right way so that when we do have continued success, that it’s an opportunity for us to build on it and keep raising the bar.”