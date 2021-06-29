CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's crowded running backs room is down one member, as third-year athlete Kyron Cumby has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
"I wanna thank the University of Illinois for allowing me to attend this prestigious institution. I have made the decision to continue my academic and athletic at another University," Cumby tweeted Tuesday morning. "Thank you to the academic staff and also the Players, coaches, and staff members that have helped."
Cumby switched from receiver to running back this spring under first-year coach Bret Bielema and his staff. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound native of Plano, Texas, played in nine games across two seasons with the Illini.
Cumby hauled in four passes for 42 yards, returned four punts for 51 yards and rushed twice for 11 yards with Illinois. He made his first collegiate start in last season's Nov. 21 victory over Nebraska.
An Illini running backs group that returns Chase Brown, Mike Epstein and Reggie Love III and added Chase Hayden in the offseason would've made it difficult for Cumby to obtain consistent and significant repetitions in the backfield.
Receiver James Frenchie Jr. also is no longer with the program, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Frenchie saw time in five Illinois games last season as a true freshman, most often as a punt returner or other special teams player. The 5-10, 175-pound athlete out of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis was a four-star recruit by ESPN in high school.
The Illini also have lost three linemen to the transfer portal: Brevyn Jones on the offensive front and both Anthony Shipton and Tre'von Riggins on the defensive front.
Jones, Shipton and Riggins all tweeted Tuesday morning about their inclusion in the transfer portal.
"Thanks to Illinois and both staffs for an amazing experience and thanks to all the people I met along the way," Jones wrote on Twitter. "With that being said I’ve decided to put my name in the transfer portal. #GodsPlan"
"To all my coaches and teammates thank you! I appreciate all the opportunities given to me as a Fighting Illini," Shipton wrote on Twitter. "Being able to wear the blue and orange was a true blessing. This school will forever have a place in my heart. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal. God bless you all! 9O out."
"I APPRECIATE EVERYTHING," Riggins wrote on Twitter. "I NEED A NEW HOME."
Jones is a 6-5, 270-pound athlete out of Center Point, Ala., who transferred to Illinois after spending the 2019 season at Mississippi State. He played in two games for the 2020 Illini as a redshirt freshman.
Shipton is a 6-40, 270-pound athlete out of Orange, Calif., who joined the Illini from Cerritos College in California but did not play in his junior season of 2020.
Riggins in a 6-3, 280-pound athlete out of Bradenton, Fla., who spent one year at Illinois and played in the December 2020 loss to Northwestern as a true freshman.
Additionally, Coran Taylor now is listed as a defensive back on the Illini roster instead of as a quarterback.
The Peoria native started once and played in two games as a quarterback during his sophomore season of 2020, being propelled up the depth chart after COVID-19 issues for Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams and an injury to Matt Robinson.
Taylor completed 23 of 46 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns to go with 74 yards rushing as the playcaller last season. He did see time at quarterback for the Blue Team during April's spring game at Memorial Stadium.