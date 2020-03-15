Sports copy editor JOE VOZZELLI JR. offers his NASCAR Cup Series rankings after 4 of 36 races in the 2020 season:
DRIVER PREV.
1. Joey Logano 1
2. Kevin Harvick 4
3. Kyle Busch 7
4. Chase Elliott 8
5. Ryan Blaney 2
6. Denny Hamlin 3
7. Alex Bowman 6
8. Kyle Larson —
9. Brad Keselowski 9
10. Jimmie Johnson 10
Poll thoughts: Penske Racing got off to a fast start last season, as well, but the team couldn’t sustain that speed over the course of a 36-race season and fell well behind the Joe Gibbs Racing cars by the time the playoffs rolled around. What Joey Logano has done to start this season — two wins in the first four races — looks much more sustainable this time around. The fact is Logano and Paul Wolfe is a dangerous driver-crew chief combination. Wolfe has always been seen as someone willing to push the limits of race strategy, which fits well with Logano’s aggressive driving style. With Sunday’s Cup Series race at Atlanta postponed due to the coronvirus pandemic, Kevin Harvick won’t get a chance to race at arguably his favorite track on the schedule. Harvick, after all, has led a series-high 1,197 laps in his Cup career at the 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Ga. What’s surprising is despite Harvick’s dominance in terms of laps led, he only has two Atlanta wins (2001, 2018). Harvick is off to a good start in 2020 with an average finish of sixth.