URBANA — If Brody Cuppernell wanted a test, he found one against Jack Barnhart on Wednesday night.
The longtime practice partners found themselves pitted against each other at the Twin City wrestling meet, with Cuppernell moving up from his usual 195-pound weight class to face the 220-pound standout Barnhart.
The match did little to affect the team score between Centennial and St. Thomas More. Barnhart’s Chargers boasted a much larger roster and easily scored a 58-16 win.
But Barnhart using his size advantage to outlast Cuppernell in a physical six-minute dual match was impossible to ignore. Barnhart won 17-4, boosting his season record to 18-1 and dropping Cuppernell to 18-2.
“We were practice partners, so I’ve known him for a while,” Barnhart said. “But I don’t know, I just go out there and I don’t really think about it. I just go, (and) I just turn it on.”
Cuppernell easily won his other two matches, pinning Champaign Central’s Brock VanDeever in 3 minutes, 6 seconds and Urbana’s Dom Mendez in 1:50. Both of Cuppernell’s wins came at 195.
The loss to Barnhart marked his first of the season by score or pin; his only other defeat was because of a disqualification.
“I wish I wrestled better (against Barnhart),” Cuppernell said. “I knew he was goo, but I didn’t feel like I wrestled my best.”
Barnhart — who led 4-1 after the first period — didn’t put the match away immediately. But a strong second period left Cuppernell needing a pin to have any chance of winning in the third period.
Cuppernell deftly avoided meeting that fate himself a few times, most notably when he flipped off of his back with 1:32 left in the second frame. But he was never able to mount the charge that he needed to turn the tide.
“My thought is I’m going to win every match,” Cuppernell said. “I could have improved. That was a little sloppy.”
Mistakes are especially costly against a foe with a 25-pound size advantage.
“He made some mistakes there that you just don’t do against a guy like Barnhart,” Sabers coach Ben Montez said. “He tried to put the legs in him and then he drops to his hips. He made the mistake once, and he made it again a second time.
“He’s just got to learn that when something doesn’t work, you have a plan B and sometimes, especially when you’re going against a guy like that, you think some of the best things are going to work against them and they don’t.”
Luckily for Cuppernell, those miscues have been few and far between in the Sabers’ first eight matches of the season.
That owes in part to the junior’s work ethic. Cuppernell is a regular in the gym, whether on campus or around town.
“He works hard in practice,” Motez said. “He runs, he lifts, he works extra. A lot of times, we have practice and then he’ll go to the YMCA and work out again. He’ll put in a second practice and that’s really what you have to do.”
Cuppernell has meant a lot to the Sabers across the wrestling mat and football field.
Like the rest of the wrestling roster, he was a force for coach Nathan Watson on the football field this fall, helping guide the Sabers to an 8-4 record and an appearance in the 8-Man Football Association state semifinals.
Watson was on hand to watch Wednesday’s match along with a sizable contingent of Sabers fans. They saw the Sabers fall to Champaign Central 60-22 in their opener and earn a 42-36 win against the host Tigers in their final match.
“All of my guys on the wrestling team, they all started for the football team, and I think it’s one of the best things that could’ve happened to them,” Montez said. “I always say, ‘If you’ve ever been on a good team, it doesn’t matter what the sport was, it tells you that you’re capable of doing better things.’
“These guys are here and they all want to go to state next year in football, and I said, ‘I don’t care if you guys use wrestling to do that. If you think that wrestling is going to help you get to the state championship next year, let’s go for it.’”
A smaller roster often sets the Sabers back in dual meets; the win against the Tigers was in part because of the Tigers’ comparable roster and partially due to the Sabers earning six wins by pinfall.
Such is exactly the Sabers’ recipe for success in dual action, where they don’t necessarily focus on the team result.
“It’s hard to win dual meets with six, seven, eight guys because if you lose one match, it’s all out the window,” Montez said. “You have to pin everybody to win a match. So what we’re doing, what I tell these guys is we’re going to win 70 percent of our matches.
“We’ve done better than that so far. We’re winning matches at about an 80 percent clip right now, and you’ve got to take those kinds of victories.”
Because the Sabers and the Tigers lack the numbers that Centennial and Central have, the battle for the Twin City wrestling crown was always going to come down to the Chargers and Maroons.
Centennial prevailed in a 42-34 match against the Maroons in what became a de-facto title bout; the two teams met in the third round after cruising in the opening rounds.
“We’ve been working really hard over break, throughout the whole year,” Centennial coach Andrew Nyland said. “We had a couple of guys that got sick in the last few days, so to put in guys that weren’t always (at) varsity, to have them step up and get big wins, that was very important.”
Barnhart led the way for the Chargers, his win against Cuppernell flanked by a forfeit win over the Tigers and a pin against Central’s Zavier Neill.
Nick Pianfetti earned three wins for Centennial, picking up two forfeit wins and pinning STM’s Joseph Clavey at 152.
“We were all very excited to come out here,” Pianfetti said. “We have a lot of first year kids who are wrestling this year, and it’s always nice to see them compete with the kids that we’ve known since middle school. So it was a lot of fun.”