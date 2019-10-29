CHAMPAIGN — Illinois and Miami will square off against each other on Dec. 2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. First up, though, is a head-to-head matchup for the commitment of Andre Curbelo. The four-star guard will make his decision at 9:30 a.m. Friday between the Illini and Hurricanes. Curbelo visited both schools earlier this month and canceled a trip to Oregon after his official visit at Illinois two weeks ago.
Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me this far. But after speaking with my family and coach these are my Final2. 🙏🏽👑🎩🇵🇷 🚨I’ll be committing on Friday November 1st at LuHi at 10:30am.🚨📸credit: @MovingPictureny pic.twitter.com/gkjJvYI3eW— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) October 29, 2019
Curbelo is a top priority for Illinois in the Class of 2020 along with fellow four-star guard Adam Miller. The Illini already have a commitment from three-star forward Coleman Hawkins.
Curbelo averaged 16.1 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 43 percent from three-point range last season to lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA title. He was just as productive on the adidas Gauntlet circuit, putting up 16.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the New York Jayhawks. He capped his summer playing for Puerto Rico in itss sixth-place finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.