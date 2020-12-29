CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was standing on the baseline on Christmas Day during Illinois men’s basketball’s final practice ahead of its post-holiday showdown with Indiana.
A perfect vantage point to be dazzled — again — by Andre Curbelo.
The Illini were working on their ball screen offense against the hard hedges they expected the next day from the Hoosiers.
A hedge, of course, being a defensive maneuver where the defender guarding the screens shows himself quickly to the offensive player coming off the screen. A hard hedge is simply a more aggressive version.
Curbelo managed the hard hedge with a slick ball handling move with around-the-back and a between-the-legs dribble to free himself. Then the Illinois freshman guard delivered a behind-the-back pass to Kofi Cockburn for a layup.
“I’m standing there next to Trent Frazier, and Trent goes, ‘Coach, you just can’t coach that,’” Underwood said. “You’re right. You don’t. He’s got a vision. He’s got an understanding. He’s got a unique gift that way.”
Underwood has utilized Curbelo as his first guard off the bench all season. The 6-foot-1, 175-point guard moves and plays with a different rhythm.
He’s been the spark off the bench Illinois has needed on several occasions.
Like during Saturday’s 69-60 win against Indiana at State Farm Center.
Illinois’ first eight possessions against the Hoosiers featured six missed shots and two turnovers before Curbelo subbed into the game at the 15 minute, 39 second mark and the Illini trailing. Not quite three minutes later, the game was tied at 9-9 with a made jumper from Curbelo sandwiched between two assists for the Puerto Rican point guard on layups by Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
“I tell him, ‘Play your game,’” Dosunmu said. “He does a great job of that. He goes out there and competes and has a great feel for the game and a great IQ.”
Part of Curbelo’s game — and one that has been key for Illinois — is his ball handling. He was instrumental in negating the effectiveness of Penn State’s press in what turned into a double-digit win in State College, Pa., last week, and he’s shown an ability to be a one-man fast break in the Illini’s transition offense.
Curbelo’s ball handling is fine-tuned before every game. He splits off during one part of Illinois’ pregame warmup to focus solely on ball handling drills.
Behind-the-back crossovers.
Between-the-leg crossovers.
All with a tennis ball that he has on the proverbial string.
“It’s one of the coolest things ever,” Underwood said.
Curbelo uses that handle as a creator. He ranks second on the team with 4.4 assists per game — behind only Dosunmu’s 5.2 apg — but is the Big Ten leader in conference play only at 6.8 apg.
“His ability to drive the ball and get by a defender and just make a play — create plays — and his ability to pass the ball is out of this world,” Cockburn said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. He just comes in and gives us a whole different view of the game.”
Aided by the fact he had zero fouls, Curbelo played a season-high 30 minutes in Saturday’s win against Indiana. He finished with five points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. It was the last of those — and his defensive play overall — that kept Curbelo on the court for three-fourths of the game.
“One of the things that has been very challenging for young guys is communication on the defensive side,” Underwood said. “Now he’s starting to echo calls and understand. It’s the reason I left him out there a long time (Saturday) in the second half was he was making defensive calls of their plays coming and barking at guys what was coming. That’s when you’re really dialed into the scouting report. That’s a lot of maturity on his part to do that.”