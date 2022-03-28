CHAMPAIGN — The first offseason move has been made. Illinois sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo announced Monday afternoon on social media that he was entering the transfer portal.
"Illini Nation ... where do I begin?" Curbelo's note started. "These past two years have been insane. So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through. I am so thankful I could be a part of this program. Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn't have been able to accomplish all that I did personally (and) that WE did collectively.
"I'm thankful I was part of two amazing teams here at the University of Illinois (and) for the relationships I have made. I'm thankful for all of the support from the Orange Krush, you all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end (and) have decided to enter the transfer portal."
The follow-up season to Curbelo's breakout freshman year was marred by both injury and illness. The 6-foot-1 guard was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21, but he never gained solid footing in his sophomore year after suffering a concussion in Illinois' final exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.).
Curbelo ultimately missed 12 games with lingering concussion issues. A positive COVID-19 test in January cost him two more games after he had just returned from his concussion trouble. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native, ultimately played in just 19 games.
Curbelo averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 2021-22. He shot 32.9 percent overall, 17.6 percent from three-point range and 74.5 percent at the free throw line. All but the free throw shooting were career lows.
Losing Curbelo means Illinois will have an entirely new backcourt for the 2022-23 season with Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams all exhausting their eligibility this past season. The Illini have signed two four-star guards in the Class of 2022 in Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris and are a frontrunner for five-star guard Skyy Clark. Illinois has also reportedly expressed interest in a number of guards now available on the transfer market.