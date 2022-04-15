Andre Curbelo left Puerto Rico for New York to jumpstart his basketball career. Now he's going back looking for a fresh start after a 2021-22 season plagued by concussion issues. The former Illinois guard committed to St. John's on Friday afternoon.
Curbelo will reunite with a pair of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) teammates at St. John's in Drissa Traore and fellow Puerto Rican guard Rafael Pinzon. The Red Storm will also add former Illinois commit A.J. Storr for the 2022-23 season.
Curbelo had a breakout freshman season at Illinois in 2020-21, and the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors in the process. That led to seriously high expectations for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard heading into his sophomore season. Expectations Curbelo didn't meet after missing 12 games with concussion issues and two more after testing positive for COVID-19 not long after returning off the extended concussion absence.
Curbelo never found a rhythm this past season after missing so many games (and practices.). He averaged just 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds and shot 32.9 percent overall and 17.6 percent from three-point range.
St. John's went 17-15 and finished seventh in the Big East. While leading scorer and rebounder Julian Champagnie has opted to turn pro, the Red Storm are currently set to return Posh Alexander, Dylan Addae-Wusu and Montez Mathis. Adding Curbelo will only enhance St. John's backcourt depth.