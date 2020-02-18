STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten’s decision to add Maryland and Rutgers to the conference ahead of 2014 was a business one.
The conference’s media rights deal was set to expire in 2017.
Bringing Maryland and Rutgers on board before that opened up the league to three new — and rather large — media markets in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and New York City.
Financially, it’s paid off. The two newest member schools are not yet receiving a full share, but the rest of the Big Ten programs bring in more than $50 million annually from the six-year, $2.64 billion deal agreed to in 2016.
The addition of Maryland and Rutgers has led to some other tangible benefits, though, for the Illinois men’s basketball team.
That was evident Saturday during the Illini’s game at Rutgers.
New York native and Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin had family in the stands, including younger brother A.J., a five-star forward in the 2021 class committed to Duke.
Freshman center Kofi Cockburn’s mom, Dorothy Wray, got the opportunity to see her son play for the first time in an Illini uniform since the team was within driving distance of her Bronx, N.Y., home.
Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who played high school basketball at The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J., had several supporters in attendance at The Rutgers Athletic Center.
“You love recruiting when kids can come home — basically come back into the area,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You always feel honored to be able to come back and let those kids play back in front of a lot of their people who don’t get to see them every night.”
The Illini (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) get another chance to play out east at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against No. xx Penn State (20-5, 10-4) at the Bryce Jordan Center in UniversitY Park, Pa.
Future Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo, who is shining in his senior season this winter at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), was in the stands, too, this past Saturday at Rutgers.
“Seeing them play here is a great,” Curbelo said. “It’s a blessing seeing my future teammates. I’m excited for what’s coming. It’s New Jersey, not far from home, so I took the trip and came over here to support my teammates and see what Illinois is about.”
That Illinois plays semi-regular games on the East Coast is a recruiting tool for Underwood and Co. Junior guard Austin Hutcherson, who is sitting out this season after transferring from Division III Wesleyan University in Connecticut, is also from New York.
The Illini have made recruiting New York, the northeast and mid-Atlantic at large a priority. Assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who grew up in the Bronx, is leading the charge. Illinois has offers out in the Class of 2021 to seven currently uncommitted recruits currently playing in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut or Pennsylvania.
“Oh, absolutely,” Underwood said about getting games on the East Coast being a recruiting advantage. “The New York area has been great for us in terms of recruiting and will continue to be and a focus of what we do.”
Two of those 2021 prospects with Illinois offers — Rafael Pinzon and Drissa Traore — are Curbelo’s teammates at Long Island Lutheran. They’re maybe getting the harder sell on Illinois, but Curbelo is spreading the word on the Illini to other potential recruits on the East Coast.
“I just talk to those guys that have offers and tell them, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come and watch. Take a look at Illinois because when I went on my visit it was great,’” Curbelo said. “That’s what I want for other kids. A lot of people just go to a school because of the name and not because of how they’re going to fit in.”
Curbelo’s visit to Champaign-Urbana sold him on the Illini. What he experienced on campus is what he’s now passing along to other targets on Illinois’ recruiting board.
“The coaching staff and players, as soon as I got there, the relationship was awesome,” Curbelo said. “I felt a connection with the fans. Walking around campus, people were chanting my name like, ‘Andre we want you.’ That makes me feel good and feel loved on campus, and that’s what I wanted. I feel like that’s what all the kids who have offers from Illinois should want.”