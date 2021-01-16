CHAMPAIGN — Adam Fletcher pulled Andre Curbelo aside following a moment of frustration.
Illinois was in the process of blitzing Northwestern in the second half on Jan. 7 when Curbelo went to the bench after his fourth foul.
The Illini freshman guard was visibly upset. His teammates were cruising, he was not, and Fletcher — the team’s strength and conditioning coach — was there to provide a calming influence.
Last week was not Curbelo at his best — in practice or in games. His foul trouble at Northwestern was followed by an inefficient night offensively in the Illini’s 66-63 home loss to Maryland this past Sunday night.
This week was the refresher Curbelo needed. No game Wednesday night at Nebraska was exactly what he desired in order to hit the reset button in advance of Saturday’s 11 a.m. tip between No. 14 Illinois and No. 21 Ohio State at State Farm Center.
“I wasn’t having my best days in practice,” Curbelo said Friday. “I wasn’t motivated. Believe it or not, for me personally, I needed that mental break. This week, I did a really good job in practice, I think. I needed to clear my mind, and I did it this week. Mentally, I feel good now.
“Everybody’s different. For me, being away from home and not having my family here and having to worry about school and basketball, it’s a lot. I was drained mentally. Now we’re ready to go and physically, too. I just can’t wait for (Saturday) so we can go out and compete for 40 minutes.”
Curbelo wasn’t alone in not being his typical self against Maryland. Illinois coach Brad Underwood was quick to point out he wasn’t discrediting the Terrapins in any way, but the Illini’s loss — mostly how it happened — was not what he expected from his team.
Underwood used words like “lethargic” and “inattentive” to describe his team in its last outing. The phrase “not very sharp mentally” was used, too.
“We have to get back to identifying who we are and what we were in the Maryland game, and I’m not discrediting them in any stretch, that was not us,” Underwood said. “We’ve addressed those things. Then we’ve cleaned some things up we didn’t do very well.”
Underwood is still on the hunt for consistency from his team. The Illini know what they’re capable of accomplishing. Doing so for a full 40 minutes hasn’t come often enough.
“It’s not getting complacent if you’ve got a lead,” Underwood said. “Not getting frustrated if you’re behind. Whatever it is, we’ve got to continually strive to be better. Those are the things we’re talking about.”
Curbelo said he preferred the slip-up against Maryland happening at that point of the Big Ten season rather than further down the line. It was a wake-up call the Illini (9-4, 5-2) needed in a competitive conference where nothing is given. The message from Underwood to his team this week centered on competing.
“The game is always going to reward those people that play hard,” Curbelo said. “If you cheat the game, it’s less likely the game is going to reward you. Compete and play hard. Crash the boards. He’s been staying on top of it a little more this week while we were preparing for the game on Saturday.”
Himself mentally refreshed, Curbelo said he’s seen the same from his teammates this week. A bonus off day Monday helped. So did time to focus on themselves in practice before game prep began for Ohio State (10-3, 4-3).
“I think mentally we were just probably exhausted,” Curbelo said of the Maryland game. “COVID plays a big role in that. We’re always playing basketball, basketball, basketball, basketball. If we’re not at our apartments, we’re in the gym. If we’re not in the gym, we’re in our apartments. We can’t really do much.
“That shouldn’t be an excuse. We should always be ready to go. We talked as a team and all agreed to it. We’ve got to come out no matter what the circumstances are. COVID is just a distraction. We can’t let that be a distraction for our next games coming up and for the rest of the season.”