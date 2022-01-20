CHAMPAIGN — There were moments in the last two months that Andre Curbelo admitted he was unsure if he’d play again this season. Post-concussion symptoms lingered after he suffered a blow to the head in Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.). Even after returning and playing four games early in the season.
It was a daily struggle. And one that had the Illini sophomore point guard wondering about his immediate basketball future.
“It was frustrating almost every day getting headaches literally every single day,” Curbelo said. “It was scary, man. I’ve had concussions before, but nothing like this one. It’s scary when you don’t really have a lot of answers and don’t have a lot of knowledge of what’s going on.”
Curbelo ultimately received his clearance to return Sunday afternoon — less than 24 hours before No. 17 Illinois was set to face No. 4 Purdue at State Farm Center. Curbelo played 26 minutes in the 96-88 double overtime loss Monday to the Boilermakers and put up 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while committing zero turnovers.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Purdue's guard Chase Martin (22) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Kofi Cockburn backs down Purdue center Zach Edey during Monday’s game at State Farm Center in Champaign. Cockburn compiled 10 points and five rebounds, but fouled out in regulation. The 17th-ranked Illini couldn’t prevail against Edey and the fourth-ranked Boilermakers, with Purdue earning a 96-88 win in double overtime.
Despite having a tough game against Zach Edey and Purdue during Monday’s double-overtime loss, Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn, right, is averaging a double-double of 21.1 points and 11.8 rebounds for the 17th-ranked Illini.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11), Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) leave the court after the game in a NCAA game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
It was an “anything to win” type game for the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native. Which is also how he intends to approach the rest of this season. His presence elevates his teammates, but Illinois got back into the Associated Press Top 25 without him.
“I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to win,” Curbelo said. “I’m coming back, and I’m the one that’s got to fit into their playing style. I’m just here for them. Right now, I’m not even thinking I’m this or I’m that. I’m here for whoever needs me. Whatever needs to be done, I feel like I’ll probably be that kind of guy — whether it’s an assist or whether it’s a rebound. As long as we get the win, I’ll do whatever it takes.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).