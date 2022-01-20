Listen to this article
CHAMPAIGN — There were moments in the last two months that Andre Curbelo admitted he was unsure if he’d play again this season. Post-concussion symptoms lingered after he suffered a blow to the head in Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.). Even after returning and playing four games early in the season.

It was a daily struggle. And one that had the Illini sophomore point guard wondering about his immediate basketball future.

“It was frustrating almost every day getting headaches literally every single day,” Curbelo said. “It was scary, man. I’ve had concussions before, but nothing like this one. It’s scary when you don’t really have a lot of answers and don’t have a lot of knowledge of what’s going on.” 

Curbelo ultimately received his clearance to return Sunday afternoon — less than 24 hours before No. 17 Illinois was set to face No. 4 Purdue at State Farm Center. Curbelo played 26 minutes in the 96-88 double overtime loss Monday to the Boilermakers and put up 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while committing zero turnovers.

It was an “anything to win” type game for the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native. Which is also how he intends to approach the rest of this season. His presence elevates his teammates, but Illinois got back into the Associated Press Top 25 without him.

“I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to win,” Curbelo said. “I’m coming back, and I’m the one that’s got to fit into their playing style. I’m just here for them. Right now, I’m not even thinking I’m this or I’m that. I’m here for whoever needs me. Whatever needs to be done, I feel like I’ll probably be that kind of guy — whether it’s an assist or whether it’s a rebound. As long as we get the win, I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

