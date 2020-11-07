CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo isn’t exactly new to challenging guard matchups.
Playing a national schedule last season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) alone put elite guard after elite guard in Curbelo’s path. A whole collection of them, in fact, just from Montverde Academy in Florida. Like Cade Cunningham, Langston Love, Zeb Jackson, Moses Moody and Ryan Nembhard.
Several more from Sierra Canyon (Calif.), too, in B.J. Boston, Bronny James and Amari Bailey. A little closer to home saw Curbelo and the Crusaders match up with The Patrick School (N.J.) duo of Al-Amir Dawes and Noah Farrakhan.
Then there’s Curbelo’s time playing for Puerto Rico in multiple FIBA events. He saw the likes of France’s Joel Ayayi and Canada’s Karim Mané and Josh Primo in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup. Two years prior, he squared off against the U.S. contingent of Jalen Suggs, Jeremy Roach and Zion Harmon in the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.
Curbelo knows a challenging guard matchup when he sees one. The aforementioned matchups, of course, were one-offs. Now the Illinois freshman is guarding Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier on the regular in workouts and practice. Add in Adam Miller and Da’Monte Williams, and Curbelo is defending a variety of styles at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
“It’s been really hard,” Curbelo said. “I’m literally exhausted after every practice just having to guard pros. Ayo’s a pro. Trent’s going to be a pro. That’s what it’s going to be like when we go out every night and face our opponents.
“It’s a good test to guard Ayo or Trent or Adam or Da’Monte — whoever it is. I think it’s a great challenge. I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can to be as ready as possible for our first game.”
Curbelo will certainly have a role on the court when Illinois opens the 2020-21 season. He’s also open-minded as to what that role may be. He likes being a pass-first point guard. Likes getting his teammates the ball in a position to score. Their success is his success.
Curbelo also knows the ball won’t always be in his hands when he’s on the court. The 6-foot-1 freshman is joining a rather deep Illinois backcourt.
Dosunmu can and will handle the ball and initiate the Illini offense.
The same is true of Frazier and Miller.
“In high school, I wasn’t the guy right away either,” Curbelo said. “I had to play off the ball a lot. I even played the 4 on offense when teams would play zone because they wanted me in the middle getting people involved.”
Curbelo doesn’t see playing off the ball as a challenge. In fact, the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native has a 180-degree view of that likely scenario. Dosunmu and Frazier running the offense? No problem.
“When they’re doing that, I can run the wing and be more of a shooter,” Curbelo said. “I can play off the ball. I did it in my high school years the first two years. I’ve been playing for so long and in different scenarios, I can figure out ways to get people involved without having the ball in my hands. I don’t think it will be a struggle. I think it will be the other way. I think it will be great. That way I can continue to develop playing without the ball and moving without the ball.”
Curbelo, who said he was 159 pounds when he arrived on the UI campus this summer and is up to 180 after working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, views his backcourt teammates as potentially one of the top such groups in the country.
If they’re not the best, he said, they’re awfully close. Miller is a newcomer just like he is, but Curbelo has taken the time in practice to be a sponge, to learn all he can from the more experienced members of the position group.
“One of the things I like to do as an incoming freshman on the team — or even if I wasn’t a freshman — is I always love to observe and see how the older guys do things,” Curbelo said. “Freshmen usually struggle during the first couple of games, maybe the first half of the season. I’m trying to observe and get as much information and tips and ways to do things. That way I can bring as much as I can to the team.”
Curbelo is a combination of a visual and aural learner. When he’s not on the court in practice, he picks up minute details by watching guys like Dosunmu and Frazier. Then he breaks those details down with them afterward.
But there’s still those one-on-one moments in the live action of practice. Where Curbelo finds himself guarding Dosunmu or guarding Frazier. Those are learning experiences, too.
“Trent’s probably, I’d say, a little harder because he’s a senior and he literally knows everything — every place I’m going to be when I’m guarding him,” Curbelo said. “He knows where I’m going to be and where I’m going.”