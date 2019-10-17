CHAMPAIGN — The three programs that got an official visit from Andre Curbelo did so for a reason. The Class of 2020 four-star point guard already felt like he had a good relationship with the coaching staffs from Illinois, Miami and Oregon. Getting on campus serves to reinforce that idea.
Curbelo will start his official visit Friday at Illinois, having already visited Miami earlier this month with a trip to Oregon scheduled for next weekend. He’s looking for the “right feeling” in Champaign-Urbana.
“Obviously, I know I have it already, but I’m kind of looking to get to know the coaching staff more, the players,” Curbelo said.
The Illini are all in on Curbelo’s recruitment with backcourt reinforcements a top priority in the 2020 class. Their pursuit, which included three coaches hitting an open gym at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) as soon as the latest recruiting period opened last month, has stood out to the Puerto Rican point guard.
“Since day one they’ve been calling me, if not every day, probably almost every day,” Curbelo said. “The relationship I have with the coaching staff, at the end of the day, that’s what I’m looking for. Obviously, the team has to be some type of good, but I don’t really look at that. You have to go somewhere you have a good relationship with the coaches and have that feeling about the team. The way they’ve been recruiting me I think I have that feeling for them that makes me like them a lot.”