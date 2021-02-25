CHAMPAIGN — Fred Hoiberg didn’t have much time to discuss the positives his Nebraska men’s basketball team displayed during Thursday night’s 86-70 loss at No. 5 Illinois.
Not surprising, considering the final score and some of the statistics compiled by the Cornhuskers (5-17, 1-14 Big Ten) versus the Illini (17-6, 13-4) at State Farm Center.
But the former Chicago Bulls coach had plenty of praise to heap upon some of the Illini who stepped up in the wake of Ayo Dosunmu’s absence because of a facial injury sustained during the Illini’s loss on Tuesday night at Michigan State.
Namely sophomore big man Kofi Cockburn and freshmen guards Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller.
“They’re the fifth-ranked team in the country, so I’d say they’re a very good team,” Hoiberg said. “Kofi’s an unbelievably difficult matchup, especially when he’s knocking down free throws like he did.”
Cockburn, who came in shooting 56.1 percent from the foul line, made 8 of 10 free throws against Nebraska en route to a game-high 24 points.
“I thought Curbelo had an unbelievable game,” Hoiberg added. “He controlled it and almost ended up with a triple-double.”
Indeed, the Puerto Rico native finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on the heels of Dosunmu recording the third and fourth triple-doubles in Illini history earlier this month.
The third-year Nebraska coach said he once scouted Curbelo in New Jersey “back in the old days,” when in-person recruiting wasn’t hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoiberg came away from that high school viewing “really impressed with (Curbelo’s) feel and his game.”
“He’s just so dynamic on the floor, and he does a great job,” Hoiberg said. “(He’s like) Steve Nash probing across the baseline where he finds guys. ... I thought we helped (defensively) a couple times as opposed to trying to make him finish over length on the basket.”
As for Miller, who amassed 16 of his 18 points before halftime, Hoiberg said the Cornhuskers allowed the Morgan Park product to become “too comfortable.”
“We didn’t run him off the line with enough urgency,” Hoiberg said. “He had it going in that first half. It was too easy for him.”
Hoiberg expressed dismay about Nebraska’s defense, which kept the Cornhuskers in contention against the Illini when Illinois needed overtime to win 77-72 on Feb. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
Paired with the Cornhuskers’ 17 turnovers, which Hoiberg described as “mindless,” the visitors found themselves sufficiently hindered while battling an opponent that had watched its seven-game win streak end two days prior at Michigan State.
“We knew they were going to come out foaming at the mouth, and we just didn’t match their energy,” Hoiberg said. “Give Illinois credit — they came out ready to go.”
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker, who finished with seven points and five rebounds, also lauded Cockburn for his performance.
“You can look at him and tell he’s a special kid,” Walker said. “For me, every possession is more of a mental possession. More of having my feet in the right place and doing my work early so he doesn’t get the angle he wants and doesn’t bury me under the rim.”
After a lengthy pause because of COVID-19 issues within their program, the Cornhuskers have now played 10 games in the last 19 days.
Hoiberg said he isn’t pushing his players especially hard in practice right now as a means of keeping their legs somewhat fresh.
Even so, Walker acknowledged Nebraska’s fight wasn’t sufficient when going against the Illini on Thursday night.
“You’ve just got to come prepared,” Walker said. “You’ve just got to play harder than them, which we didn’t do.”