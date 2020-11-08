CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller had a fairly good idea they would be roommates this season as freshmen.
Miller said he didn’t think the Illinois coaching staff would have put them with anybody else.
“But if they would have said it was like a different situation, we probably would have been like, ‘Yeah, let’s put me and Dre together,’” Miller said. “But it happened. I think they kind of got the memo.”
Curbelo and Miller are inextricably linked. Their Illinois’ best guard duo in a single class in the recruiting rankings era since Dee Brown and Deron Williams. One is hardly mentioned without the other.
Heck, even their first official media availability with Illinois happened together. Approximately 30 minutes with Curbelo followed by the same with Miller late Thursday morning.
All via Zoom, of course.
Curbelo and Miller have had the last four-plus months to find a rhythm together on the basketball court. Their bond is growing just as much off it. Even if COVID-19 protocols limit what they can do.
It’s turned into lots of car rides. To and from practice and extra workouts at Ubben Basketball Complex. Trips to grab some Chick-fil-A or Chipotle. Or simply riding around town.
“We’re pretty much together all the time,” Curbelo said. “Getting to know him has been good, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him as teammates and friends off the court.”
They don’t just talk basketball either. Curbelo said they’ve probably had five conversations about that outside their time together in workouts and practice. They mostly joke around and listen to music.
Splitting time with the AUX cord, of course.
“He plays Puerto Rican music,” Miller said. “I catch on a little bit. I don’t know what they’re saying, but I feel it. We vibe to everything. We listen to my guys. I listen to his guys.
“Sometimes if he’s like, ‘Can I take your car to get some extra shots at the gym?’ I’m like, ‘Go ahead, man, my knees are killing me.’ Like a brother. I know he’s away from home and away from family. I try to bring him in.”
Miller understands he’s in a unique position with his family close by both in Peoria and Chicago. Curbelo’s family, of course, is in Puerto Rico. So Miller is trying to reinforce the family vibe at Illinois as much as he can.
“Off the court stuff matters just as much as on the court,” Miller said. “I try to do that with everybody. I try to be a brother as much as I can. … On the court, I’m mean. If you’re not on my team, I feel bad for you.”
Curbelo and Miller have regularly been paired together during practice the last few weeks. That’s allowed them to further establish their connection on the court.
They at least knew of each other as Illinois recruited them both. Had a sense of each other’s game. They got to know each other a little more when Curbelo signed and Miller committed last fall, and they also got a chance to meet in person last December at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Their time so far in Champaign-Urbana has just reinforced what they knew or had heard about each other on the court.
“What I learned about Curbelo is that he lives up to the hype,” Miller said. “Everything they say about him is true. He comes to practice and works hard. We’re first ones up in the morning. As freshmen, I feel like we’ve got to set ourselves apart and we’ve got to help each other out doing that.
“It’s like having a brother. When you get in trouble, you have somebody right there to help you. When you need something, I’ve got you. When I need something, he’s got me. I’m just glad to be able to have somebody and not be in this journey alone.”
Curbelo is also beginning to see what might be possible for himself and Miller this season. It’s an Illinois team with plenty of veterans — guys like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn — but the freshmen duo is thinking big.
“I think me and him are going to play a big role on the team this year,” Curbelo said. “Everyone’s going to have their eyes on Dos and Kofi. I think me and him could do really big things for the program.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).