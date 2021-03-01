CHAMPAIGN — Illinois needed Andre Curbelo to step into a bigger role when Ayo Dosunmu went down last week with a facial injury. The freshman guard obliged.
Curbelo nearly pulled off a triple-double against Nebraska on Thursday and was the Illini’s second-leading scorer in Saturday’s road win at Wisconsin. The result? The first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor for the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native, which was awarded Monday afternoon.
Curbelo averaged 13 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in Illinois’ three games last week. His 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists against Nebraska was the pinnacle, and while not a triple-double did mark his first career double-double. Adding 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals to help beat the Badgers sealed the deal.
While Illinois dominated the Freshman of the Week category last season with Kofi Cockburn, Curbelo’s honor was the second this season for the Illini. Adam Miller earned the award after the first week of the season.