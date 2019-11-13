CHAMPAIGN — It's official.
Four-star guard Andre Curbelo signed his National Letter of Intent with Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, making him the first member of the Illini's 2020 class. Three-star forward Coleman Hawkins is also expected to sign today before his Prolific Prep (Calif.) team plays in Champaign this weekend.
"We feel that we have signed the best high school guard in the country in ball screen action," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He is truly one of the best passing guards I have seen in recent years on the recruiting trail."
Curbelo's signing gives Underwood a top 100 recruit for the fourth straight signing class. The 6-foot, 170-pound point guard is a consensus top 70 prospect and is ranked as high as No. 48 nationally by Rivals.
Curbelo averaged 16.1 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 43 percent from three-point range last season to lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA title. He was just as productive on the adidas Gauntlet circuit, putting up 16.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the New York Jayhawks. He capped his summer in Puerto Rico’s sixth-place finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.