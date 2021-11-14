CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo made his presence known early on in Friday night’s game against Arkansas State.
Back on the court after missing Illinois’ season opener with a concussion, the sophomore point guard threw a lob from more than a few steps past midcourt to a streaking Coleman Hawkins for a dunk and the Illini’s first points of the game. Roughly 30 seconds later, Curbelo drew both defenders after a ball screen and flung a no-look, behind-his-head pass to Omar Payne for another dunk.
No more disjointed offense for Illinois.
Not with Curbelo running the show.
A good thing with a trip to Milwaukee coming for a 6 p.m. Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup with Marquette on Monday. Curbelo’s early plays on Friday night did more than get Illinois offensively. They also sparked something on the Arkansas State bench.
The Red Wolves’ coaching staff was particularly vocal in telling its team that Curbelo wasn’t a scorer. That the 6-foot-1 point guard was only a passer.
Curbelo’s response?
“Don’t poke the bear,” he said.
Curbelo finished Friday’s 92-53 Illinois victory with eight points, seven assists and two steals. While his jumpshot wasn’t quite on point, the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native did get to the rim and either finished or was fouled. Including one driving layup meant to end what had become constant chatter between Curbelo and the Arkansas State bench in the first half.
“When you’re going to come out here and talk in Spanish and curse at me and talk about my mom, my family and everything, I’m not going to let that take it too far,” Curbelo said, characterizing his back-and-forth with the Red Wolves’ bench. “Instead of talking trash, I made that nice little layup and blew them a kiss.”
The blown kiss got Curbelo a technical. Illinois coach Brad Underwood was whistled for his own before play resumed.
“I was sticking up for my guy,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to be better at some of that, but I’m going to stick up for my guy when I think he’s right. ... There was a lot of bantering. We’ve got to get beyond that. It’s one of those deals we’ll talk about, and we’ll get it handled and make sure we turn our back real quick on that stuff.”
Underwood said Curbelo “hit singles” in his 2021-22 debut Friday against Arkansas State after missing Tuesday’s opener. The sophomore point guard didn’t have to do anything “crazy” in Underwood’s estimation, because the Illini were able to space the floor and give him room to operate.
Curbelo ultimately played just 19 minutes in his first game back out of concussion protocol and with Illinois turning a 22-point halftime lead into a 39-point blowout victory. It was enough, though, for him to, as he put it, “get my rhythm back, my flow back, my swag.”
The Arkansas State bench took umbrage at some of that swag. Curbelo said he’s always going to play his game.
“If they want to talk, let them talk,” Curbelo said. “I’m going to continue to play my game. I’m going to always come out and do my thing. I don’t even think I took too many shots, because I was just taking what they were giving me.
“They were like, ‘He can’t shoot. He can’t shoot,’ but they couldn’t guard me either. If you’re giving me ball screens, layups and passes, I’m going to always come out and take what was there. First game back, I wasn’t trying to do too much.”
Curbelo not trying to do too much still made a positive impact on the Illinois offense. His presence as a playmaker meant the other players could slide back into their more natural roles.
“I thought it was a little bit of relief,” Hawkins said. “Last game, (Da’Monte Williams) did a nice job of bringing the ball up, but was just less pressure on the offense.”