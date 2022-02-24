CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo’s return from missing two months while dealing with the effects of an early season concussion was never going to be as simple as putting the sophomore point guard back on the court in a high usage role for 30-plus minutes a game.
Curbelo’s first game back was an outlier. Playing 26 minutes in Illinois’ double-overtime loss to Purdue was never the plan. The process reset itself anyway after Curbelo followed up his lengthy absence because of concussion issues by missing two games after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The challenge in working Curbelo back into the rotation has been multi-faceted. The Illini staff understand all of what he can do at full strength. Getting him to that point has been a work in progress. Two months of inactivity robbed him of his conditioning. Figuring out his role on a team that had moved forward without him only added to the challenge.
So that’s the ongoing process for No. 15 Illinois as it heads into an 8 p.m. Thursday showdown with No. 22 Ohio State at State Farm Center.
“I’m just glad he’s back playing,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “The seriousness of that was there. I was concerned he would be in trouble for the season. I think any time you play without a guy for a while you get comfortable and in a groove and you learn to withstand that.
“You can’t just forget about the other guys’ chemistry. You can’t forget about the fact, in this case, he didn’t come back and be in a position to be in great shape. That wasn’t afforded him with this injury. It’s been amplified and magnified times 10 because of those things, but to his credit, he has been phenomenal, his work approach has been great. It’s nice to have a guy who understands that.”
Curbelo is averaging just more than 15 minutes of playing time in Illinois’ last six games — the longest stretch he’s been active and available this season. He’s put up 5.6 points and 1.8 assists per game in that span, but has shown some strength on the defensive end and received more crunch-time minutes in the two games last week.
The biggest obstacle in Curbelo’s return, at least from his perspective, has had nothing to do with what he has to do physically on the basketball court.
“It’s probably just the mental piece,” he said. “You miss so many games and you try to get into a flow and try to get into a rhythm, and that can be difficult. Especially when the team was supposed to be built around you, and now you’ve got to get used to what we’re doing now. I’m trying to do the best I can do. Whatever I can do, I’ll be all in on it. I’ve been trying to find other ways to be productive and help the team out.”
The physical aspect has played a significant role in Curbelo’s ongoing return to the court. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native feels like his conditioning has returned to the right level, but it’s something Underwood and the Illinois staff have closely monitored given Curbelo missed approximately 75 days and hasn’t even hit the 20-practice mark this season.
“As you gain endurance, you gain confidence,” Underwood said. “He’s a gifted athlete, so he’s capable of recovering quicker than most guys. The other piece to that is he was able to play in some pretty decent stints last year in terms of being out there 6-8 minutes at a time. He’s getting back to that now. A couple games ago, he asked out after 3-4 minutes. He’s finding his way back into those longer stints without being fatigued.”
Curbelo’s teammates have seen the step-by-step improvement from Curbelo in the last month. They aren’t concerned about his conditioning.
“Belo’s going to do Belo,” said Illinois wing Jacob Grandison. “He’s really dynamic and slippery. He draws timely fouls, I’d say is something I’ve noticed. I feel like catches the defense off guard a lot of the time. It’s extremely valuable.”
The last step in the process for Curbelo is getting his feel back on the court. That involves recovering his chemistry with his teammates and bolstering his instinctual approach to the game.
“It’s been hard,” he said. “Missing so many games has been the big key of everything. I’ve got to somehow take that away from my mind. I’ve just got to continue to work, come out to practice and attack practice like it’s a game. I’ve got to practice hard and do whatever I’ve got to do to get back in that rhythm.”