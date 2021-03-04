CHAMPAIGN — Illinois and Michigan found themselves mired in a bit of a slog through the first segment of Tuesday night’s game.
Franz Wagner’s turnaround jumper over Da’Monte Williams put Michigan up 2-0 within the first 40 seconds. Then neither team scored for nearly three full minutes.
Enter Andre Curbelo.
The Illinois freshman point guard has regularly provided the spark the Illini have needed to jumpstart a dormant offense early in games. Tuesday was no different.
Curbelo scored within 13 seconds of entering the game, getting downhill against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson in a ball-screen action for an easy layup that finally got the Illini on the board. The 6-foot-1 guard ultimately scored 11 of Illinois’ first 16 points. His assist on a Williams three-pointer made him responsible for 94 percent of the Illini’s offensive production in an eight-minute run that gave Illinois a lead it would only broaden en route to a signature 76-53 road win.
“He plays with zero fear and so much confidence,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s got so much charisma. He was ready. He was in go mode, and he went. He was good.”
Curbelo has taken on the bulk of Illinois’ playmaking duties the past three games with Ayo Dosunmu sidelined because of a facial injury.
So much of what the Illini have done offensively this season ran through Dosunmu — the team’s leading scorer and top playmaker. Adam Miller absorbed a few of Dosunmu’s offensive responsibilities, but the responsibility of running the offense mostly fell on Curbelo’s shoulders.
Both Curbelo and Miller were ready for those added duties.
“Coaches were preaching guys have to step up and all that, but nobody had to tell (Miller) or had to tell me, ‘You’ve got to do this or you’ve got to do that,’” Curbelo said. “It’s been hard, obviously, as a freshman having to step up. It’s not an easy thing to do — especially in the best conference in the country — but I’ve always been a guy that likes challenges.”
The challenge of the Big Ten, of college basketball, has thrown its share of adversity at Curbelo. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native is probably too harsh on himself when he says he “couldn’t guard a soul” and “couldn’t really do much” early in the season.
The real wall came in February. Curbelo still rebounded and still served as an apt facilitator, but his scoring bottomed out while his turnovers rose. Illinois beat Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern and Minnesota in that stretch, but Curbelo’s role shrank.
A rough first half at Michigan State on Feb. 23 seemed to be a continuation of more of the same. Curbelo admits he wasn’t ready for the Spartans’ physical style of play and had to adjust.
The bigger adjustment came the rest of last week. Dosunmu’s injury and concussion meant Curbelo had to step up. And he did.
A near triple-double (ultimately his first career double-double) against Nebraska. Then 17 points and seven rebounds at Wisconsin. And 17 more points and six more rebounds Tuesday at Michigan.
“We were a man down in those games. We knew it, and that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day,” Curbelo said. “You have to pick up your brother. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’m just going to continue to embrace that role and try and get better every day.”
Curbelo has hit double figures in his last four games after scoring just six total points in that rough four-game February run. He’s averaged 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the past four games.
Underwood didn’t hesitate to put the ball in Curbelo’s hands with Dosunmu unavailable. The level of trust between the 19-year-old freshman guard and his coach has only grown throughout the season.
“He’s so instinctive,” Underwood said. “It’s taking that instinct and applying it to a structure, a system. Learning to pick and choose on the offensive end when he can go and when he shouldn’t. Understanding not every time is go mode. That’s what he’s been able to do is be effective when he does go, and he’s really grown from a maturity standpoint understanding the game in our system.
“He doesn’t fear the moment. He’s an alpha. His personality thrives in those situations. He’s been that guy his whole career, whether it be in high school at (Long Island Lutheran in New York) or whether it be with the Puerto Rican national team. He’s got so much experience playing against older people. The FIBA stuff has been huge for that progress. He just doesn’t fear it. Will he make a mistake or two? Sure, but more often than not, he’s going to make a lot of right plays.”