MONTICELLO — Luke Stokowski learned plenty of lessons from his time within the Monticello boys’ basketball program.
For example: don’t attempt to pack nearly 10 kids into a single hotel elevator.
“We were getting ready to go to practice, and the elevator stopped and we were stuck between floors one and two,” said Stokowski, a 2018 Monticello graduate and a junior forward who started on the 2016-17 team. “We had to get on our bottoms and sneak out. We weren’t goofing off. Just the elevator broke because we had nine kids on it.”
That experience was in Peoria and part of the Sages’ first-ever state tournament appearance in 2017.
Now, the current Monticello players coach Kevin Roy has at his disposal will add to the school’s history on Thursday afternoon when the Sages (32-3) meet Rockridge (26-6) at 2:30 p.m. in a Class 2A state semifinal game.
Stokowski, along with a hearty contingent of fans who will make the short trip from Piatt County to Champaign, will watch from the State Farm Center seats as these Sages will try to improve upon the fourth-place finish logged by Stokowski and his teammates five years ago.
“It’s really cool. I’m happy that they got this opportunity,” said Stokowski, a 6-foot-3 junior forward on that 2016-17 team. “They need to take this in and remember it all. It’s a great experience. It’s a great atmosphere. Go out there and have fun. I hope that Monticello brings the whole town.”
When Stokowski enters the home of Illinois basketball on Thursday, he’ll indulge in his second state basketball tournament experience this year.
The current Eastern Illinois student also serves as Monticello Middle School’s seventh-grade boys’ basketball coach. And he guided those Sages to a runner-up finish at the IESA 3A state tournament last month in just his first season at the helm.
“I love teaching. I love wanting them to have the experience,” Stokowski said. “I have the same energy coaching I did playing. I really, really wanted to win every single game I coached, but I also wanted the kids to have fun. That’s what I experienced when I was playing.”
Stokowski recognizes in his own coaching some of the lessons he soaked up from Roy as a player.
“I love the defense that he’s taught me and all of his previous players,” Stokowski said. “I try to incorporate that in a similar way. ... I can tell in the two to three years I’ve coached and helped volunteer (before becoming a head coach), our defense in the middle school program has definitely gotten better.”
Stifling defense was a hallmark of Roy’s team five seasons ago. Just like it is with the current group.
“I believe our defense was somewhat similar,” Stokowski said. “They’re a little bit smaller and quicker. ... Our offense, we run the same type of offense. We would score a little bit quicker than them. They’re a little more patient.”
Stokowski averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the 2016-17 Sages, ranking second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding.
The Sages made it to state following a thrilling 51-49 super-sectional win against Quincy Notre Dame in Springfield when Monticello junior guard Johnny Dawson hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining.
“It went really fast,” Stokowski said. “We had (the super-sectional) Tuesday and were riding a bus on Thursday. It seemed like the entire experience went really quick.”
Dawson (9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists), junior forward Calvin Fisher (15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists) and senior center Isiah Florey (11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists) were other key starters for the Sages that season.
But Monticello ran into eventual Class 2A state champion Chicago Orr in a daunting semifinal game, losing 62-44 at Peoria’s Carver Arena.
Monticello followed with a closer outcome in the third-place game, before falling to Bishop McNamara 58-53 the next night.
“We did everything as a team, which was super cool,” Stokowski said. “We didn’t stay the night at a hotel before that because all of our (earlier) games were local. Just the experience of having fun with the team and having fun with each other (was meaningful).”
Another of Stokowski’s takeaways was the aura surrounding the state tournament.
“When we got finished in the third-place game, we were sitting and watching the championship game ... and we were really excited about what we accomplished,” Stokowski said. “Watching (Orr and Mt. Carmel) play, we didn’t want to leave. We were so happy to be in that area.”
Stokowski will have a close eye on the present Sages stars this time around.
He’s come away impressed in previous viewing experiences, including during December’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla title game win against Tuscola and Monday’s super-sectional triumph versus Bloomington Central Catholic in Springfield.
“The offensive tempo is just something I haven’t seen before,” Stokowski said. “The patience in the offense with Monticello, they’ll take a minute of the clock off and drill a wide-open three. That can hurt a good defensive team.
“When the players buy into the program Coach Roy runs, there’s going to be good and solid squads. That’s what they have this year.”