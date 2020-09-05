CHARLESTON — Adam Cushing wasn’t stalking the sidelines at O’Brien Stadium Thursday night.
The home of Eastern Illinois football was instead dark. What would have been the Panthers’ first Week 1 home opener since 2016 was postponed along with the rest of the 2020 schedule when the Ohio Valley Conference halted play this fall during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with hope to play in the spring.
Cushing’s said his Thursday night plans would consist of pizza at home with his family — wife Jaime and children Abigail, Dana and Alexander.
That’s how Cushing spent last Saturday, too. That time with his family, though, also included watching OVC rivals Austin Peay face Central Arkansas in the first game of what will almost assuredly be the strangest college football season to date.
While every FCS conference postponed its fall season, some individual teams were allowed the opportunity to play any nonconference games they could schedule. Fifteen FCS teams are set to play this fall, but EIU is not one of them. Central Arkansas has, in fact, already played twice after beating the Governors 24-17 last weekend before losing 45-35 to UAB on Thursday night.
“I had some mixed emotions with it,” Cushing said about watching the Austin Peay-Central Arkansas game. He admitted he didn’t watch the whole thing.
“In an uncharacteristic move when football is on, I still did bedtime and tucked my kids in, so I missed some of the important stuff there,” Cushing continued. “They wanted to see some of it, too, to be honest. They were excited to watch some football with me on the couch for a while.”
Austin Peay is one of three OVC teams playing this fall. The Governors have two remaining games at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12) and at Cincinnati (Sept. 19). Eastern Kentucky will play Saturday at Marshall to start its eight-game slate that will keep it from playing in the spring, and Jacksonville State will play three games in October.
“Certainly not out here to judge on what anybody else is doing,” Cushing said. “With 130 teams in FCS and I think the number is 14 or 15 right now that are playing, I certainly don’t feel in any way that our decision was incorrect. What we just kept going back to was the most important lens was health, safety and well being.”
Cushing said his discussions with EIU athletic director Tom Michael about possibly playing this fall should the OVC postpone continued right up until the conference made its decision.
“In the end, our decision was it’s either safe or it isn’t,” Cushing said. “The season was postponed for safety concerns. Could we say those concerns are somehow alleviated by playing a nonconference team? It’s just how we looked at it.”
Cushing rejects some of the criticism for the postponed season that’s come from people claiming teams and conferences had six months to create a workable plan. The EIU coach contends it was, in reality, about a month. That’s how long FCS teams had players back on campus before a decision was made.
“We had about a month, and we weren’t 100 percent sure on how to work every single logistic,” Cushing said. “The advances certainly in the science in terms of the testing and the approach to COVID, the amount of things we’ve seen in the last month alone have been enormous. When you think about five months from now, you have to project and hope that you’re going to see things being where you can handle all possible logistics.”
Testing was a logistic without a consensus from conference to conference. Maintaining social distance in a road locker room — not the most spacious of places Cushing noted — was also a question that had to be answered.
“It was, ultimately, is it safe or is it not?” Cushing said about what continued to drive EIU’s decision regarding whether to play this fall. “If we decided as a conference it’s not safe, then let’s do what’s best for health, safety and well being of our student-athletes.”
Cushing gave his team the week off last week once in-person classes resumed on the Charleston campus. The Panthers were back on the field at O’Brien Stadium in helmets only on Monday.
The NCAA has allowed football teams not playing this fall 12 hours of practice time per week with five of those hours in helmets. That will continue through Oct. 4, and Cushing said the decision for what type of workouts could continue — if any — has yet to be made.
The fall workouts are all non-contact. Cushing said his coaching staff’s focus will be on individual skill instruction. The Panthers, who finished 1-11 last year in Cushing’s debut season, might be restricted in what they can do on the field, but even those limits leave plenty of room for improvement.
“It’s nothing that football’s ever had before,” Cushing said. “We’re trying to take advantage and use it. How can we make progress without actually having the hitting part of football?”
Cushing has identified three key areas for his team to attack this fall — offensive ball security, running to the ball on defense and utilizing a bonus strength cycle in the weight room.
“We’re taking this opportunity to have very limited time on the field,” Cushing said. “Really an hour a day four days a week. That allows us then to have a four-day split to get a great strength cycle in. With as young as a football team as we are — especially up front on both sides of the football — that will play to our advantage.”