CHAMPAIGN — Only family members of Illinois football players and staff will actually physically be allowed inside Memorial Stadium to watch games this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But they could have some company for the four Illini home games. The best part, too? They won't have to worry about any of those fans becoming unruly or using any foul language.
Cardboard cutouts, like the ones that debuted over the summer in Major League Baseball parks, are coming to Illinois football home games in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Illinois announced Thursday that fans can purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed in one of several sections throughout the venue that can hold 60,670 spectators,.
Three different cardboard cutout packages are available, with pricing dependent on which section a fan choose:
— The most expensive package costs $99 and will have cutouts placed in sections 104 through 106 on the east side of Memorial Stadium.
— The sideline seats package costs $77 and will have cutouts placed in sections 101 through 103 and 107 through 109 on the east side of the stadium.
— The end zone packages are $50 and will be placed on the north end zone student section part of the stadium and in the horseshoe.
Fans can also add a signature from Illinois coach Lovie Smith to their cutout for $50, which covers shipping to the purchaser after the season and aids a good cause.
The rest of the money will be donated to the Bobby Roundtree Trust to assist the former Illinois football player's ongoing medical expenses. Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury in May 2019 during a swimming accident and is in a wheelchair.
The announcement of the cardboard cutouts — with a deadline of Oct. 16 to be in place for the first home game Oct. 31 against Purdue — happened during Illinois’ Thursday morning practice. Smith found out about them during his team's post-practice media Zoom call on Thursday morning.
“We’re just pumped up about having a chance to play in our home stadium,” Smith said. “For a long period of time, we didn’t think we were going to do that. Any kind of way you can make i feel like it normally does is a good thing. So looking forward to it and looking forward to see which cardboard pictures end up in the stadium.”
Cardboard cutouts, of course, won’t do much in the way of adding to any tangible boost in environment. Any cheers — or jeers — from the Memorial Stadium crowd will be rather sparse.
Redshirt sophomore running back Chase Brown said the Illini would have to get used to a mostly-empty stadium.
"We’re going to have to bring the juice ourselves,” Brown said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem. We bring energy every single day, whether it’s at a game or at practice.”
Smith is expecting as much from his team.
“It’s great when you play in front of a lot of fans," he said, "but that can’t be you motivation for playing hard and playing with energy."