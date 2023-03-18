TUSCOLA — Ella Boyer and Izzy Wilcox sat among their Tuscola softball teammates on a chilly, dreary Monday afternoon.
The two seniors listened to coach Lenny Sementi deliver some instructions for the Warriors’ week ahead.
Plenty of talk about what could happen versus what would. Which is the norm early in most IHSA softball seasons, thanks to traditionally poor weather.
Sementi’s athletes were protected from this day’s outdoor conditions courtesy the team’s “softball shed” just beyond the school’s campus.
Somewhat protected, anyway.
It’s still pretty cold inside that shed, which contains two separate netted spaces in which players can hit and throw. Hence why Boyer, Wilcox and all their friends practiced in sweatshirts or other long-sleeved attire.
“Especially at the beginning of the season, the weather is dreadful,” Boyer said. “But at the end of the day, we know how good we can be. So just working hard and obviously working all together, having a good team chemistry, is what helps us bear all the conditions.”
The Warriors did manage to get outdoors for a game on Wednesday, and it turned into a thriller versus Maroa-Forsyth at Tuscola’s Ervin Park.
Boyer walked to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing junior Zoey Thomason to drive in the game-winning run in a 6-5, walk-off victory. That made a winner of Wilcox, who threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.
An optimal start for the Warriors (1-0), who dropped a 21-3 decision to the Trojans last season.
“We are capable of going far,” Wilcox said. “We have most of our starting nine back (from last season), which is great. I know Ella and I will have to take a big role, just keep the younger girls knowing ... what our standards are.”
Expectations are high within Tuscola’s camp for the 2023 campaign.
The Warriors finished 21-7 last season, capturing a Class 1A regional championship with a roster containing just two seniors. That marked the 11th regional plaque Tuscola softball has garnered in 22 years under Sementi, who is approaching 500 career victories with the squad.
“I lost one of my longtime assistants, Toby Ring, and we picked up Coach (Beth) Pugh, who has coached in Tuscola for years — (but) never softball,” Sementi said. “So we have growing pains, but Ella and Izzy are helping running drills. Their experience alone just doing that has been huge.”
Boyer and Wilcox are two unquestioned leaders for the Warriors. Not only because Boyer was a 2022 News-Gazette All-Area softball first-team pick and Wilcox was a second-team choice, but because both are Division I softball signees, as well.
Boyer will join coach Tina Kramos’ Illinois State squad next school year, and Wilcox will do the same with coach Erin Brown’s Lindenwood program.
“It’s just nice to have someone else that has the same outlook on the sport as I do,” said Boyer, who played with Wilcox on the Villa Grove Elite travel team for two years earlier in both girls’ lives. “Sharing (the experience) with someone who has the same wants and needs out of this sport is not something (everyone) ... gets at a high school.”
Boyer’s connection to Illinois State began when she was 7 years old, attending softball camps on the Redbirds’ campus. She describes committing to Kramos and her staff as “my little girl’s dream.”
Wilcox’s ties to Lindenwood took a little longer to form.
“They’re just so welcoming, very homey — a sisterhood,” Wilcox said of the program in St. Charles, Mo. “It’s just very nice how the community surrounds itself, just like here. ... Finding our right fit and seeing if we match (a college’s) standards or how we can maneuver to match their standards is very challenging. But once you find the right pick, you’ll know.”
Boyer is a standout shortstop with Tuscola. She hit .556 in 90 at-bats last season, smacking 13 doubles and 10 home runs as part of a 46-RBI output.
Wilcox was more of a utility presence, most often seen in the outfield or at third base. She hit .484 in 93 at-bats last year, tripling seven times and driving in 40 runs.
“Ella just gets better every year. Her top attribute is she’s so competitive. She doesn’t want to give up anything,” Sementi said. “Izzy’s come a long way. She was a little happy-go-lucky as a freshman. Sophomore (year), she had a nice season for us. Junior year, she really came on at the plate.”
Wilcox is being asked to handle a significantly larger pitching load as a senior, in the absence of now-graduated regular starting hurler Kerri Pierce.
“That’s going to be new for everybody else,” Wilcox said. “Ella’s going to have my back and keep me in control and calm.”
Other key contributors the Warriors will look to this spring include Thomason, seniors Makenna Fiscus and Claire Meyer, juniors Emily Czerwonka and Addyson Ring, and sophomore Ava Boyer, Ella’s younger sister.
This contingent and Tuscola’s other players will try to deliver the club its third consecutive regional title, along with its first sectional plaque since 2016 and its first state tournament berth since 2012.
“Our senior leadership this year is going to be pretty good,” said Ella Boyer, also mentioning the injured Hailey Downs in this regard. “That’s what will take us far, knowing that we have us.”