CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has added another transfer commitment in the form of Denison University receiver Peyton Vining.
Vining on Monday evening tweeted out an image displaying his decision, which follows four years at the Ohio-based Division III school.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete out of Bradenton, Fla., was a first-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference receiver in 2019 as a junior, posting a league-best 936 receiving yards and producing seven touchdowns. He recorded 1,356 all-purpose yards in that campaign, also serving as a kick returner.
Denison played just one game this school year — on March 19 against Ohio Wesleyan — and Vining hauled in six catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns during a 38-37 Big Red victory.
Vining is the ninth college player to transfer to Illinois since Bret Bielema took over the program last December, joining North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr., East Carolina running back Chase Hayden, Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal, Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith, Notre Dame receiver Jafar Armstrong, Georgia defensive back Prather Hudson, Northern Illinois tight end Mike Cerniglia Jr. and Colgate offensive lineman Jack Badovinac.