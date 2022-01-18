CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja committed to Illinois at the end of November not long after entering the transfer portal after a season-plus at Baylor or after taking an unofficial visit to Champaign for the UT Rio Grande Valley game.
The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward, who was on the bench for Monday's double overtime loss to Purdue, was officially announced as joining the program Tuesday with the start of classes for the spring semester.
"Dain is a young man that we evaluated out of high school and loved his skill set at his size," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "He has great physical attributes — 7-7 length, a strong upper body and a versatile game to either post up or put the ball on the floor and beat you off the dribble and with his passing.
"He's an interior player that you can run offense through. Dain was part of a Baylor team that won an NCAA title, and we're looking forward to him having a semester of practice with us and a full off-season of work with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) prior to suiting up next season."
Dainja, who can train and practice with Illinois, will sit this semester since he played in three games this season at Baylor before deciding to transfer. He had six points and three rebounds in nine total minutes in those games after redshirting during the Bears' national title run in 2020-21.
A Chicago native, Dainja moved with his family to Brooklyn Park, Minn., and attended Park Center High School. He led the Pirates to a 23-5 record and a conference championship as a senior in 2019-20 before the season was cut short by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dainja was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 52 in the Class of 2020 by ESPN when the Illini initially recruited him.
“I feel like Illinois fits my game a lot,” Dainja told The News-Gazette in November. “That’s one thing I didn’t really pay attention to back in high school. It was just like, ‘Oh, I’m getting offered by Illinois. It’s cool.’ Actually watching them — Kofi’s role, (Coleman Hawkins’) role — that’s kind of how I play. With Coleman, I really like that because he can put the ball on the floor. Just talking with Coach Underwood, he likes versatile bigs, so I feel like I would fit great.”
Dainja is the first of four newcomers for the 2022-23 to join Illinois. The Illini also added four-star Class of 2022 recruits Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers in the early signing period in November.