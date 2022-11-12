CHAMPAIGN — Maybe you’ve heard. Brad Underwood isn’t all that invested in who starts games. Certainly not conversations about it. He’ll put out his five players for the opening tip, but otherwise he’s not interested in talking about it.
Production off the bench, though? That’s right in Underwood’s wheelhouse. It’s what he values.
Through two games it’s exactly what Dain Dainja is providing. Two games. Two double-doubles for the Baylor transfer, including 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks — all team highs — in Friday’s 86-48 victory against Kansas City.
“The head ball coach finally started running something to get him some opportunities,” Underwood said of Dainja. “He’s just playing hard. He’s just playing the game simple. He’s not trying to do anything he can’t do. He’s leaving the ground for rebounds. He’s impacting the game. Right hand, left hand, around the basket, he’s a handful.”
Illinois needed Dainja’s production off the bench. Especially after the way Friday’s game started. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored the Illini’s first points after ripping through the lane and abusing the rim on a dunk. Then they missed 15 straight shots.
Dainja provided the shift in momentum. The 6-foot-9 forward scored in traffic off an offensive rebound with 12 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first half, and his and-one free throw (at least the second try after a Kansas City lane violation) cut the deficit to one.
“That’s my job,” Dainja said. “I try to do whatever it takes to win. Defense was the thing that changed the game for us. (Having energy) is what I wanted to do for the team.”
Illinois wasn’t exactly off to the races at that very moment, but Dainja and freshman guard Jayden Epps provided that much-needed spark off the bench. Epps getting consecutive three-pointers to fall in the first half was even more notable given the shots the rest of the Illini were missing from beyond the arc.
Epps finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. Sencire Harris added six points, Ty Rodgers had four and the freshmen duo contributed a number of hustle plays between them. It was needed. Shannon finished with 14 points, but Coleman Hawkins — Monday’s leading scorer — fought his shot a bit Friday night and put up six points on 3-of-7 shooting.
“Every night isn’t going to be everyone’s night,” Epps said. “It’s next man up. Some nights might be my night or some nights might be Dain’s night. If someone’s off, someone else has to step up.”