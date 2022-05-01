CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja was the subject of a series of photos earlier this week that detailed the progress he’s made since arriving at Illinois in January as a midseason transfer.
It’s all part and parcel of the “Body by Fletch” system. The before and after photos that eventually make their way to men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher’s Instagram account have been a staple since former Illinois coach John Groce hired him in August 2015.
Those photos were part of Dainja’s overall evaluation at the four-month mark of his time in Champaign. The scans he received showed he had dropped more than 20 pounds and gained muscle in its place since transferring to Illinois.
That type of immediate change is why Illinois coach Brad Underwood appreciates the basically lost benefit of a sit-out season for transfers. The way a players’ body and game can change when they don’t have to worry about games and wins and losses and can instead focus all of their efforts on themselves.
Dainja’s results have the Brooklyn Park, Minn., native motivated for what else he can accomplish this summer before the 2022-23 season starts in earnest.
“We’ve seen the progress from when I first got here to now,” Dainja said. “We set some goals out for what we want it to be by the end of the summer. I’m really excited for that. The results were crazy from when I first got here.
“Just by seeing the results and just by seeing how much I can do within three to four months, it gave me a whole bunch of motivation. I want to go even harder now that I see what I can do in a few months.”
Dainja has turned into a “three-workout-a-day guy” according to Underwood. And that’s just the time the 6-foot-9 forward has spent with Fletcher. Dainja also hasn’t wavered on the diet created for him by team nutritionist Palmer Johnson.
“He’s been an unrelenting worker,” Underwood said. “I’ve been so impressed with his commitment to work. You’re gone a week, and you almost don’t recognize him.
“He’s an unbelievable warrior. That kid is driven. He wants to be great. He has literally done absolutely everything that we’ve asked him to do from the weight room to the workouts to the nutrition piece. That’s commitment and buy in. We’re talking about a high-character guy that hasn’t played a game yet, but, goodness, has he been terrific to this point.”
It wasn’t an easy four months either since he transferred from Baylor to Illinois. Dainja drew scout-team duty during practice as he acclimated himself at Illinois. Underwood called him “a monster” in that role. The constant work with Fletcher wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, either. The Illinois strength coach developed a plan for Dainja to attack from day one after his arrival and never let up with constant texts and calls as a reminder to keep pushing.
Dainja found it in himself to do just that. The fact he’s played exactly three games in two seasons of college basketball is all the motivation he needs.
“I feel like this is really my first year being able to step out on the court,” Dainja said. “My mindset is I’m motivated. I’m not weak-minded. Whatever is going to help me — whatever is going to get me to the next level — I’m all-in.”
Kofi Cockburn’s late April decision to enter the 2022 NBA draft and hire an agent puts Dainja in the spotlight ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Baylor transfer suddenly became one of the most important players on the roster. Even if he missed all of the Bears’ 2020-21 national championship season after a preseason injury and then decided to transfer after getting limited playing time in three games early on in the 2021-22 season.
“Coming out of high school, I did think it would only take me a few years and I’d be out,” said Dainja, who was a consensus four-star recruit out of Park Center High School in Minnesota. “It’s all God’s plan for me. I’m not in a rush to go to the next level or anything like that. The most important thing to me is getting better every day. I worry about the present. I don’t let things like that get in my head.”
Dainja’s comfort level at Illinois has helped him reach that mental space. Illini assistant coach Tim Anderson was his trainer when he was a teenager.
“Me and Tim have a good relationship,” Dainja said. “He’s helped me stay mentally right. My family, too. I’m closer to home. I’ve got some family in Minnesota and Chicago. That’s helped me a lot.”
That Underwood and his previous staff recruited Dainja out of high school has made a difference in his transition from Baylor, too.
“They kind of knew what I could do,” Dainja said. “I’m kind of an all-around player. When I got here, I was able to just showcase my game. I feel like I’m more comfortable here than the previous school I was at.”
Dainja has also gotten comfortable with frontcourt teammate Coleman Hawkins. Illinois will likely have to lean on both next season, and they’ve spent the spring forming a connection on the court.
“He can score, he can defend and he can pass,” Hawkins said of Dainja. “I think we’ll definitely complement each other. Any kind of situation I can just see me and Dain working great together. We’ve played well in pick-up games. I’ve seen that the future is bright.”
Dainja’s presence means Illinois won’t have to abandon all of its post-up options even with Cockburn turning pro. It will just be different, with Dainja boasting what Underwood called “elite handles” and the ability of an “elite passer.”
“For a guy that big, I call him a dancing bear,” Underwood said. “Just really light on his feet, and he’s got some quick twitch to him. He’s just a guy that’s a unique piece at that size, and then he’s got a 7-8 wingspan.
“I feel pretty good about Dain. I feel like we’ve got a pretty good option there from what I saw this year. He was a monster on the scout team. One-on-one coverage with him? He’s pretty gifted. We’ll just be different.”