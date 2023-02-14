CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja isn’t exactly lacking for confidence in himself and his game.
That was on full display leading into Saturday’s showdown with Rutgers. Dainja was ready for his matchup with the third-best shot blocker in the Big Ten in Clifford Omoruyi.
A level of familiarity already there between Dainja and Omoruyi helped. While it was the first time the two had played against each other in college, there were matchups on the grassroots circuit. As long as they play for the same shoe brand-sponsored organization, high-level players aren’t strangers once they hit the next level.
“So many of these kids play each other on the circuit and know each other,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Dain was really confident. He was in shootaround and was like, ‘He can’t guard me. He can’t guard me.’ I love that. There’s no fear there. There’s no fear with Dain. The one thing Dain Dainja has is a lot of confidence. He’s very confident. If he gets one-on-one coverage, Dain is a handful.”
Dainja got those opportunities in Illinois’ 69-60 win against Rutgers and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Omoruyi had 14 points and 10 rebounds. But it was a hard-earned 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting, and Dainja also got Omoruyi in foul trouble in both halves.
It wasn’t just familiarity that helped Dainja put together another strong performance in his first season at Illinois. His preparation made a difference, too. The routine the 6-foot-9, 270-pound big man uses before every game involves specific film review to suss out defensive tendencies of the opposing post players he’ll face.
“Do they play defense with their chest more or more with their arms?” Dainja said was one item he looked for. “If I can get into their body, I can do my spin off their body. I just watch for stuff like that.”
Dainja enters Tuesday night’s 6 p.m. game at Penn State (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) averaging 10.3 points and six rebounds for Illinois (17-7, 8-5). He’s Illinois’ third-leading scorer, second-leading rebounder and the top shot blocker on the team with 33.
Not bad for someone that played just nine minutes of college basketball before hitting the transfer portal and moving from Baylor to Illinois. That move happening midseason last year made all the difference. Even if all he could do was go against Kofi Cockburn in practice instead of playing alongside the All-American center.
“Last year coming in at semester I think helped expedite that process,” Underwood said. “Understanding our terminology. Practicing against Kofi. It was an advantage being here. He’s really confident. Dain’s growth has been fun to see. He’s still got a long way to go, but he’s gaining on it pretty quick.”
Dainja’s debut season at Illinois is also providing a platform for his continued rise up the ranks among Big Ten big men. Standout centers is a long-held conference tradition. One that’s been maintained by Purdue’s Zach Edey — the likely national player of the year — in addition to Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (at least in terms of where he plays), Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Iowa’s Filip Rebraca in addition to Omoruyi and now Dainja.
“The Big Ten has really good bigs, but I feel like I’ve been good studying everybody and taking things I can learn,” Dainja said. “This is really my first season playing, but I definitely feel like I’m one of the best bigs.”
It’s where Dainja said he always expected himself to be even after a short-circuited start to his career at Baylor. He was robbed of his true freshman season by injury and transferred three games into his redshirt freshman year. That meant not playing once he got to Illinois and spending most of his time working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to get his body right.
“Fletch just took him under his wing,” Underwood said. “It wasn’t just, ‘Hey, we’re going to go in the weight room and lift and we’re going to run.’ It was diet, and it was eating with him. Things that he truly had to go through, and it wasn’t easy for him.
“It’s also a tribute to Dain that he didn’t shy away form it. He accepted it. Then he was a battering ram for Kofi in practice. All that pays off. It’s a process for him, and good things happen for those who work hard. And Dain worked hard.”