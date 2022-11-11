CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja isn’t a morning person.
The Illinois forward is the first to admit it.
Those 4:45 a.m. workouts teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. goes through at Ubben Basketball Complex? They were fine a few times in the summer. But certainly not Dainja’s first choice.
Dainja’s more of a late-night guy. The nearly completed renovations at Ubben have allowed Dainja to put in extra work on his preferred schedule, so it’s not a surprise to see Dainja at Ubben between 9-10 p.m. getting up shots. Later if there’s an off day to follow.
And it’s that extra work coupled with his complete body transformation with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher in the last 10-plus months that has put Dainja in position to become a key contributor for No. 23 Illinois (1-0). He showed that in the season-opening win with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in just 16 minutes against Eastern Illinois and will try to do it again at 8 p.m. Friday against Kansas City (0-2).
“The thing I was really impressed with with Dain was not points,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward’s performance against EIU. “We knew he could do that. He kicked our (butt) last year on scout team on a pretty regular basis. We knew he could score the ball.
“His effort. His tenacity. His toughness. He played so hard. He ran the floor. It was an impressive stint. Then, to go snatch rebounds and get rebounds that were out of his area. It’s one thing to do it in practice. It’s another thing to go have that ability to turn it up a level and go do it in a game. I’m excited for that because I thought his effort was outstanding. He really dominated the game when he was in the game simply because of his effort.”
Dainja has further honed that skill and effort in his solo workouts at Ubben and by diving into film of former NBA stars like Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. “Old-school” bigs he was introduced to by his dad, Baba, who played at San Diego State and Minnesota in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Those solo workouts are usually just 30-45 minutes. It’s a tip he’s picked up from talking with various professional basketball players.
“Their advice that they gave me was you don’t have to be out there for two hours all the time,” Dainja said. “It should be 30 (minutes) to, at most, an hour of you going hard. That’s how the game is going to be. You’re not going to be out there for two hours straight.
“That 30-45 minutes I’m going super hard and just working on the stuff that makes me comfortable on the court. Sometimes, it’s good to work on your own stuff.”
Practicing against All-American center Kofi Cockburn last season also helped Dainja get comfortable on the court after missing the entire 2020-21 season at Baylor, watching the Bears’ national championship run from the sidelines after a season-ending foot injury, and then transferring to Illinois after just three games in Waco, Texas, last season.
“When I first got here, playing against Kofi, it took me a few weeks to really get comfortable out there because he’s so big,” Dainja said. “I struggled a little bit, but I kind of got the hang of it. I got comfortable real fast. Being on scout team, I was able to do a little bit more and play other guys’ roles. I got comfortable fast, and the coaches saw that.”
Dainja mostly split minutes with Coleman Hawkins against EIU. Playing the two together is something Underwood said was on the table, which Dainja approved on given what he feels is a strong on-court connection with Hawkins, the 6-10, 225-pound junior forward.
“We’ve got to continue to find opportunities for him,” Underwood said. “He’s very, very skilled with either hand. He can put it on the floor and bounce it with some quickness and some authority and power. Creating those opportunities is my job, yet he is very different than Coleman. We’ve got a little package we like to run with him, yet the thing that was really encouraging is I feel pretty comfortable sliding Coleman down to the 4 spot. That lineup may be something we look at.”