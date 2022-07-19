CHAMPAIGN — Brenden Damore could have spent the summer of 2020 focused solely on himself, and it’s unlikely anyone would have batted an eye.
After all, he was preparing for a big step in any young person’s life: entering high school. Amid the earliest months of the COVID-19 pandemic, no less.
Instead, Damore did some research while sporting events around Champaign-Urbana were paused because of the pandemic.
“My family has always supported me with baseball. They’ve been able to supply me with (what I need), and it’s great,” said Damore, now readying for his junior year at St. Thomas More. “I became more aware of what was going on ... and the needs that people have, that I didn’t realize before.”
That was a partial impetus for the creation of Baseball Gear for Good.
It’s a charitable organization that Damore founded and runs individually from his family’s home in Champaign. Its purpose, as described via an explanatory flyer, is “collecting any gently used or new baseball clothes, gloves, bats, helmets, etc” in order to help “Champaign-Urbana kids who want to play baseball.”
“There was some baseball gear my family wasn’t using anymore that I’d grown out of that we wanted to donate,” said Damore, explaining the other reason Baseball Gear for Good came to be. “But we didn’t know exactly where (to go). That’s really the stem.”
Through the second week of July 2022, Damore estimated a cumulative retail value of $880 for the items he’s received. That includes a sizable donation of new, white baseball pants directly from the Alleson Athletic company.
A few items on Damore’s spreadsheet are listed with an “unknown” value, but that’s not troublesome to the young man. He’s simply keeping track for his own interest.
“We’ll get some expensive bats, but nothing along the lines of absolutely crazy,” Damore said. “We have gotten some (protective) cups, which is a little uncomfortable to donate. I haven’t tried to donate those.”
Damore’s primary beneficiary so far is First String, the Little League program run by Peter McFarland out of Urbana.
“I’m trying to expand that horizon, but I’m (also) trying to give it directly to more leagues of underprivileged kids,” Damore said. “It’s more of a direct source to donate to.”
McFarland said he connects with Damore about four or five times per year.
“This summer, I met him about three times for equipment and stuff. He’ll give me a call quite often,” McFarland said. “He’s been coming up with some gear that we definitely can use — baseballs, gloves, bats, tees — that has really helped the program.
“He brought in some catcher’s equipment, which is very helpful. Kids are all different sizes. Teams need two or three different pairs of catcher’s equipment to fit the kids.”
McFarland initially assumed Damore was attempting to complete an Eagle Scout program when Damore first made contact with him back in 2020.
“He doesn’t do it looking for a pat on the back. He does it because he thinks people need it. He enjoys doing it and helping people out,” McFarland said. “I get (donations) from older people and places that are either going out of business or have things they don’t have use for anymore. ... But never from somebody that age. He surprised me. He’s a good kid.”
Damore was part of the 2022 STM baseball team that qualified for a Class 1A super-sectional game. He said he hasn’t recruited fellow Sabers to work alongside him in his Baseball Gear for Good efforts, but he has placed a donation box within the school and hits up the annual St. Matthew Catholic School baseball camp for contributions.
Damore said the Behnke family got the ball rolling on the donations front through that camp.
“Her son attended that camp and was super excited to see what Brenden was doing and very supportive,” said Shelly Damore, Brenden’s mother. “She was one of the first people to donate.”
Brenden Damore credits Shelly and father Steve for inspiring him to help others.
“My parents were great role models,” Brenden Damore said. “They showed me examples of giving back, and I thought maybe I could do the same.”
Those interested in providing to Damore’s cause can reach him through Instagram (@baseballgearforgood), Facebook (@BaseballGearForGood) or email (baseballgearforgood@gmail.com). Damore arranges to pick up equipment from those wanting to donate, and he also said folks in need of gear can contact him directly with requests.
Damore only has two years of high school remaining now, but he intends to run Baseball Gear for Good “as long as I can.”
“Hopefully I’m making a difference in the local community,” Damore said. “Giving (kids) the opportunity to play baseball and grow and develop through that.”
McFarland feels Damore is succeeding in that mission.
“He’s doing it on his own, which is fantastic because for him at that age to do something like that, he already knows ... how important it is to give back to society,” McFarland said. “He always has something I can use.”