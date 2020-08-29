CHAMPAIGN — Brad Dancer echoes the sentiment many college coaches probably feel right now.
“We all want to play,” the veteran Illinois men’s tennis coach said. “Give us a place, an opponent and we will be excited to compete.”
Of course, his program hasn’t had the chance to compete for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s uncertain when the Illini men’s tennis team might play again.
With the NCAA men’s tennis championships a spring sport, Dancer and the Illini’s 2020-21 season wasn’t affected too adversely earlier this month when the Big Ten decided to postpone its fall sports.
But Illinois, like other Division I tennis programs, usually has a steady slate of tournaments and invitationals to compete in from September through November, all in preparation for when Big Ten play typically ramps up during the spring.
Not this year.
“We’ve canceled all of our fall events,” Dancer said. “Having said that, some of our guys have found some tournaments to play in unattached. We can’t travel with them, but at least they will have some opportunities to compete. We are talking with our out of conference opponents, and they are all dealing with similar issues. I think everyone is pausing things for a moment. We understand the challenges these athletic departments are facing, so we will continue to adapt to the direction we receive.”
A stunning development in Big Ten tennis happened on Aug. 21 when Iowa elected to drop men’s tennis, one of four sports the Hawkeyes cut as a result of the pandemic. This leaves only 11 men’s tennis programs in the Big Ten, with Maryland and Rutgers previously not having teams.
“I honestly was shocked,” Dancer said. “Talking to the other coaches in the Big Ten, I don’t think anyone saw this coming. I feel bad for the coaches and student-athletes at Iowa, but we will obviously adjust our schedule and adapt.”
Illinois has had a men’s tennis program since 1904, although Iowa had the same lengthy history, with its first season dating back to 1898. The Illini, however, have reached the NCAA tournament 24 times since 1996, won a national title in 2003, hosted the NCAA Championships in 2013 and are set to do so again in May 2022 at the Atkins Tennis Center/Khan Outdoor Complex.
Dancer isn’t fretting too much these days about the future fate of his own program.
“Those decisions are out of my hands,” he said. “I’m confident with our program’s footprint in this community and across the country. I think there would be a number of other solutions that are available before actually cutting a program.”
Once the pandemic brought an abrupt end to the Illini’s season in mid-March, Dancer didn’t see his team in person for a few months. But that changed this summer when a few players were able to return to Champaign and work out. Albeit under much different circumstances than when they were last in town.
“We had usually a group of about four, and it’s interesting how good it felt just to be out there coaching,” said Dancer, the Illini’s coach since 2005. “Ironically with school started, we won’t be able to see our guys this week, but we are scheduled to begin fall activities around the first of September. Once that starts, we will have some limitations in terms of distance and contact, but mostly because of the nature of our sport, we should be able to have somewhat normal practices.”
Staying healthy is paramount for Dancer and his athletes. Making sure they follow protocols and are safe away from the UI tennis facilities is almost more important, though, than what they do when they’re working out in familiar surroundings at Atkins/Khan.
“I just tell them this is a once in a lifetime experience — hopefully — and that they won’t ever forget it,” Dancer said. “How they adapt, hold themselves accountable, be mission oriented, are all the things we will continue to mentor and coach them through. That’s life, that’s tennis and that’s what we do.”