CHAMPAIGN — Ideal weather transpired locally Monday.
Even if blue skies, moderate temperatures and plenty of sun wasn’t, you know, football weather.
But the optimism permeating from Memorial Stadium to start this week would have happened no matter if it was 90-plus degrees with oppressive humidity to bring back memories of Camp Rantoul or if there was enough rain to force Bret Bielema’s program into Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.
All is right with Illinois football. Just like it always is the first week of August. The team hasn’t lost a game yet.
The question after Bielema’s program wrapped up its first practice on Monday now becomes: what feelings will the end of August generate for the Illini?
In 25 days, Nebraska visits for the Illini’s first season opener against a Big Ten foe (2020’s fluky COVID-19 induced season that forced an all-conference schedule notwithstanding) in 25 years.
Scott Frost will get a chilly reception from Nebraska fans if they don’t leave Champaign with a win.
The honeymoon effect for Bielema will start to fade if his Illini enter the Sept. 4 home game with Texas San-Antonio sporting an 0-1 record.
Lovie Smith, Bill Cubit, Tim Beckman and Ron Zook all started their Illini coaching tenures this century with wins in the season opener. But Murray State (Smith), Kent State (Cubit), Western Michigan (Beckman) and Rutgers (Zook) didn’t quite pose the same challenge as Nebraska does for Bielema.
Even if it’s not your parents’ or grandparents’ Nebraska.
Yet the game against the Cornhuskers that kicks off at noon on Aug. 28 sets the tone for the Bielema era. Right or wrong.
Illini-Huskers is one of only five games in Week 0, a term only college football seemingly applies to its schedule. And it’s the only game before September featuring two Power 5 teams playing each other.
While it may seem like a stretch and a bit of marketing hyperbole, FOX will tout up its first college football game of the season. As much as possible between two teams who went a combined 5-11 last season and don’t exactly have a great deal of history against one another (Nebraska leads the lopsided series 13-4-1 and is 6-2 against the Illini since joining the Big Ten).
Ohio State-Michigan this is not. But The Game doesn’t top this game from importance locally.
Illinois hasn’t had a winning season in a decade, with the 2011 team floundering its way to a 7-6 finish that saw former athletic director Mike Thomas can Zook after a six-game losing skid saw the promising 6-0 start spiral out of control.
And the Illini haven’t posted a winning Big Ten record since 2007. That means freshmen going into area high schools this month are more familiar with how to adequately handle remote learning than with Illinois knowing how to adequately handle opportunities against its league opponents.
The decision by Josh Whitman to hire Bielema a week before Christmas seemed like an early Christmas gift to a fan base that, traditionally, just wants to see the Illini play in a warm locale in late December or early January when temperatures are typically freezing here.
People are eager, it seems, to get back out to events after missing out on so many last school year. Take a gander at photos from Lollapalooza in Chicago this past weekend to get a glimpse of people’s appetite for live entertainment, even with the pandemic and all its variants still swirling in the air.
But the key word there is entertainment. A 45-10 loss to Nebraska does nothing to inspire a fan base that’s dealt with decades of disappointment to buy tickets for the following home game against Texas San Antonio (the Roadrunners are better than you think).
A thrilling, 34-28 victory against the Cornhuskers, or heck, even a rout of Nebraska, changes the narrative surrounding Illinois.
The path to six wins and a bowl berth suddenly become possible. Isn’t it easier to predict wins against Virginia, Maryland and Purdue in September if Illinois beats the Cornhuskers, especially with folks across the country getting a glimpse of what Illinois looks during a win with Bielema patrolling the sidelines?
Eight long years for Illinois fans elapsed between its men’s basketball team won games in the NCAA tournament. During those eight falls leading up and at the start of basketball season, the Illini football program went a combined 16-45 in October and November games.
So, clearly, work remains, even while work in the Bielema era began in earnet Monday and continues the rest of this week with practices.
We’ll see if the optimism is still palpable like it was Monday when the leaves start to change colors.
Or, you know, when it becomes football weather.
