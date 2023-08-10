Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
FISHER — Driving home from doing a bit of grocery shopping on July 10, Brian Bajer’s cell phone rang.
The number on the other end? Exactly who Bajer wanted to see pop up on his caller ID.
Fisher Superintendent Barb Thompson had stepped away from a golf outing to deliver life-altering news to Bajer.
“I didn’t know what to expect when you get that call, whether it’s a ‘yes’ or a ‘no,’” Bajer said. “It was a surreal experience, for sure.”
Bajer had applied for the open athletic director position at Fisher High School three weeks prior. Came away from interviews with Thompson and Fisher High School Principal Jon Kelly feeling optimistic about his chances and excited about the direction he could potentially take the Bunnies in.
But all of those future possibilities hinged on what Thompson was about to tell him on the other line.
No worries. This story has a happy ending for Bajer, who now has a new job title: Fisher athletic director and assistant principal.
Bajer’s wife Jayme is the principal at Eastlawn Elementary School in Rantoul, and she was home once Bajer arrived back from his grocery trip.
“I was pretty much on cloud nine,” Brian said with laugh. “I can’t remember if I unloaded the groceries first or had to run back out there, but it was definitely a moment of celebration. It’s super exciting because this is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
The 34-year-old Bajer replaces Cody Diskin in his new role with the Bunnies.
And he takes control of an athletic department at one of the smallest high schools in Champaign County — the Bunnies had an enrollment of 182 students last fall — and a school whose football program took last season off from playing varsity football because of low numbers.
Fisher, led by first-year coach and former Illini linebacker Matt Sinclair, is slated to play varsity football again this school year, with the Bunnies opening up the season at nonconference foe Dakota at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Bajer got a quick lesson on the various roles he’ll have to handle in his new gig. Like finding a Week 2 football opponent for the Bunnies. That was one vacancy on the Bunnies’ schedule when he starts the job, but Fisher will host South Newton (Ind.) at. 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in its home opener at Kellar Field.
Bajer is no stranger to the area. He spent the last 10 years teaching history and special education at Mahomet-Seymour High School, and was an assistant coach with the Bulldogs’ successful baseball program since 2020.
Baseball is an essential part of life for Bajer, who has two young daughters in 8-year-old Olivia and 7-year-old Emilia. The 2007 Oak Forest graduate went on to play in college, spending one season at Butler before the former catcher transferred and spent his final three seasons at Southern Illinois, starting 88 games with the Salukis.
“That’s something that really led my decision to get into education a little bit is the coaching aspect of it,” Bajer said, “and being able to help develop young athletes.”
No area athlete attracted more headlines this past spring than one Bajer worked with every day as the Mahomet-Seymour pitching coach. Hard-throwing right-hander Blake Wolters turned himself from a Division I prospect signed to play at Arizona into a second-round MLB draft pick of the Kansas City Royals.
“Working with Blake, it was unbelievable,” Bajer said. “He’s the hardest worker in every room he walks into. He’s a man of great character and discipline. I learned just as much from him as he took away from me.”
Helping assist coach Nic DiFilippo and the Bulldogs, who set a school-record with 31 wins this past season and won the program’s third straight Class 3A regional championship, is an aspect Bajer will miss.
But he’s more than eager to throw himself into his new role in Fisher.
“Very hard to leave Mahomet,” Bajer said. “That’s a place people go and want to stay their entire careers. One factor that really led me to make the decision I did is Fisher is a very similar place. It may be smaller, but it’s a school district and a town people want to be a part of.”
It’s why Bajer didn’t hesitate to put in his application when he saw the opening at Fisher. And why he can’t wait to help achieve some of the success he played a part in at Mahomet-Seymour.
“What I hope to bring to the table is to build on a culture here that is based in community,” Bajer said. “That’s one advantage I feel we have. It’s a small community, and the community we have really backs their athletes and school district. I really had an opportunity to experience that in Mahomet, so I bring those experiences with me. Winning championships is really great. We’re always really excited to do that, but utilizing athletics as a tool to so much more with life lessons and different experiences to help develop well-rounded individuals is a passion of mine.”