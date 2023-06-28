Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Ted Beach can wax poetically unlike other former Illinois men’s basketball players.
That’s because the Champaign native has spent nearly a century of good, clean living on this Earth.
And, at his best guess, he might be the oldest-living Illini men’s basketball player still around.
Beach celebrated his 94th birthday this past April, and he’s still keeping tabs on what’s going on in the current sports realm.
Like recent No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4, 220-pound freak athlete unlike anything previously seen in the basketball world.
“He handles the ball like a 5-foot-6 point guard,” Beach said. “Amazing.”
But he knows Wembanyama’s athletic limitations. Like him taking the mound before a recent Yankees game.
“He can’t throw a first pitch very well, though,” Beach said.
Beach knows his limitations, too, these days. He’s not golfing like he would want to. Or getting any shots up at a hoop.
“I’m blessed with a wonderful family,” Beach said during an in-studio appearance this past Saturday on ‘Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk,’ with Steve Kelly and Loren Tate on WDWS 1400-AM. “They take good care of the old man.”
With his Illinois athletics Hall of Fame daughter Becky Beach nearby, the patriarch of the Beach family covered a variety of topics during his radio appearance.
The former Champaign High star — who led the Maroons to their only boys’ basketball state title in 1946 during the one-class event that ended at Huff Gym on the University of Illinois campus — then went on to play three seasons with the Illini from 1948-51.
He was a key sixth man for coach Harry Combes’ 1950-51 Illini team that went 22-5, won a Big Ten title and reached the 1951 Final Four, ultimately placing third back when third-place games in the NCAA tournament were still contested.
With name, image and likeness — along with the transfer portal — dominating the conversation surrounding college basketball these days, Beach laughed when asked about how much cheating went on back in his college career.
“You’re asking a dangerous question there,” Beach said with a chuckle. “I think compared to what’s going on these days and in recent years, very minimal I would think. There wasn’t anything called NIL in 1951, I know that.”
Beach certainly took pride in seeing Becky, a former Illini standout in women’s basketball and women’s golf when the sports were first getting underway at Illinois in the 1970s, inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame last fall. But he was also glad to see Combes get his recognition, too. The two had a close relationship since Beach played for him both at Champaign High and at Illinois, with Combes starting a 20-year run as the Illini’s coach in 1947, just a few months after Beach graduated high school.
“We lost two games my sophomore year, one game my junior year and four games my senior year in high school,” Beach said. “Seven losses in three years. We never lost a home game. How many times do you get to play for the same coach for seven straight years? It was a nice thing for me. He was a great man and certainly a great influence on my life.”
Not that Beach needed to look far about where he was going to attend college. And, of course, recruiting was much different nearly eight decades ago than it is today.
“We had some great teams at Champaign High School, and I made The News-Gazette All-State teams my junior and senior years,” Beach said. “I never got a call or letter from anybody else other than Illinois.”
And he’s hardly left Champaign during his 94 years of life, with the exception of two years spent in Albuquerque, N.M., in the Air Force after he graduated from Illinois.
A longtime fixture at Illinois men’s basketball games with his work on the scorer’s table as the official timer, Beach still keeps tabs on what the Illini are up to these days. Even if it makes him want to turn the TV off occasionally.
“I watch it as a fan, and the Illinois games, I sometimes can’t watch them sometimes,” Beach said. “I have to shut them off. I switched off when they were 15 points behind against Arizona in the NCAA tournament all those years ago. I turned on the Bulls game, but Johnny Kerr was the color guy. The play-by-play guy said, ‘Johnny, your alma mater just beat Arizona.’ I said, ‘What?’ I switched it over as fast as I could.”
He’ll follow the same plan this winter when Brad Underwood’s teams get going again in November. Illinois basketball has remained a part of his life dating back to the 1930s. Why would one of the oldest living former Illini change now?
“There’s nobody on the three years that I played with at Illinois that I know of that’s still living,” Beach said. “A lot of great teams and great guys.”
Just like Beach.