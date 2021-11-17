CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald, get ready for your close-up.
The Fox Sports 1 cameras will find the former Illini wide receiver and kick returner at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa.
Normally, they’d look for Bret Bielema on the Illinois sideline. But the former Iowa defensive lineman and assistant coach with the Hawkeyes won’t set foot in his former college home during his first chance coaching the Illini at his alma mater.
Not with Tuesday morning’s news of Bielema testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite the 51-year-old saying in the summer he was fully vaccinated and saying Monday he received a booster shot last week.
McDonald, the first-year Illinois wide receivers coach, will serve as the program’s acting head coach for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff.
Of course, Bielema has coached games as the opposing coach before at Kinnick, so the whole homecoming narrative isn’t especially new and fresh. He led Wisconsin to wins at Kinnick in 2006 and 2010, sandwiched around a loss in 2008.
Bielema’s parents, Arnie and Marilyn, still live in his hometown of Prophetstown, with Iowa City only a 90-minute drive away.
A Bielema family reunion won’t get to transpire this weekend, and that’s unfortunate on a small scale. But in the big picture, what would really add to the misfortune the Illini program is currently trying to navigate through is if Bielema’s positive test becomes a distraction in preparation this week.
Probably no one outside the Smith Center and maybe the most orange-clad Illini fan out there is confident Illinois will arrive back in Champaign on Saturday night with another Big Ten road win.
Then again, the same sentiment was expressed before Illini pulled a stunner at Penn State last month and a surprise at Minnesota earlier this month.
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) entered the week a 12-point favorite against the Illini (4-6, 3-4) before the Bielema news developed. Expect the betting line to increase this week.
Kirk Ferentz will want the best personally for Bielema, a former assistant coach of his, as he contends with COVID-19. But he’ll also want his own Iowa program to increase its win streak against Illinois to eight games on Saturday and keep intact its chances of playing for a Big Ten championship next month.
This is where the importance of McDonald enters the fray. The 45-year-old native of Fort Wayne, Ind., who first arrived in Champaign as a Lou Tepper recruit out Buena Park High School in California, will get the chance to help keep the Illini’s precarious bowl hopes from completely falling apart. No pressure.
Bielema will have input throughout the rest of the week, done so virtually. He just won’t get a chance to put on the headset and make critical calls during the most critical game of the season for Illinois.
McDonald, after playing for both Tepper and Ron Turner at Illinois from 1995 through 1998, will become the first ex-Illini to serve as the head coach at his alma mater since Jim Valek coached his final game at Illinois in, ironically, Iowa City during the 1970 regular-season finale.
McDonald gets a chance to lead Illinois to its first win at Kinnick since 1999, a year before he started his coaching journey that’s taken him to college stops at Ball State, Northern Illinois, Stanford, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Miami, Syracuse and North Carolina State along with a two-year stint in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.
Probably nowhere in his previous stops did he envision he’d get the chance to become coach in a manner like this so late in a season that looked lost for the Illini but now retains a glimmer of hope.
The hope may fade completely on any bowl possibilities for Illinois by the time the sun sets Saturday evening and the team starts to make the four-hour bus trip back to Champaign.
But if McDonald accomplishes the feat of beating a ranked Iowa team on the road, it’s a breakthrough Illinois fans will welcome this week.
Especially after Tuesday’s not so positive developments.