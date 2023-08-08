CHAMPAIGN — Monday evening marked the first football practice of the season for Champaign Central.
Much like the rest of high school football teams across the state who could begin getting ready in earnest for the upcoming season that starts in less than three weeks.
This season, the Maroons have seven of their nine games scheduled to kick off in either Champaign or Urbana. Six of those are on Friday nights, with five scheduled at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign (including Central against Centennial on Sept. 15) and the other one at McKinley Field in Urbana when the Maroons and Tigers are slated to meet again for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 22.
The other one is on a Saturday afternoon when the Maroons are set to host Danville at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7. A potential key Big 12 game in Week 7 for both programs and their playoff aspirations.
Will it take place at McKinley Field in Champaign, the venue the Maroons opened practice at on Monday evening and will continue to prepare for games there the rest of the season? Or at Tommy Stewart Field?
Stay tuned.
“I can’t really speak to it yet,” sixth-year Central coach Tim Turner said. “I still hope that is going to be the case, but I haven’t heard anything official about it yet. The powers that be are going to work through that. We’re going to play football wherever they tell us to.”
Central plays its “home” games at Tommy Stewart Field, located behind Centennial instead of at refurbished McKinley Field that is located behind South Side Elementary School.
A months-long push last summer saw Turner and his players canvassing the neighborhood around McKinley Field.
Attending city council meetings. Sitting in on school board meetings.
And hearing both sides of the argument. All this effort to have the Maroons play just one single Saturday afternoon game at their home field generated way more time and commitment than the two-hour game Central ended up playing against Wheaton St. Francis last September.
Yard signs popped up all around Champaign, indicating either support for the Maroons to play at their home field or dismay about the prospect of a home football game taking place there.
Granted, the site of McKinley Field used to house the Maroons’ baseball team home games for years and no such outcry was evident. McKinley Field hosted the Big 12 girls’ track and field meet this past May and no boisterous outpouring of disdain was apparent.
But all the chatter and noise hasn’t necessarily surrounded Central football this summer.
And that’s fine by Turner.
“We, as a group, learned a lot through having to have those discussions,” Turner said. “These guys had to go knock on doors and be at the board meetings and all those things, but at the end of the day, these are young men that just want to play football. I’m just an old football coach. The other stuff that went along with that, I’d much rather concentrate on the game that we’re going to play. There was so much buildup to that where there was no way we could have success. I’m glad to not have to talk about it very much. If we’re able to play there, great. If we don’t, we’ll play in the parking lot.”
Running to the houseKyle Jackson knew who he could rely on last season anytime quarterback Kellen Davis turned and handed the ball off once he received the snap.
Brandon Harvey.
Harvey is now about to embark upon his college football career at Roosevelt University, an NAIA program in Chicago that is transitioning to Division II and has former Illini great Dee Brown as the school’s men’s basketball coach, after he rushed for 1,258 yards and 19 touchdowns last season with Centennial.
He also filled vital roles at linebacker and punter for Centennial, but his tough running style and ability to break through for big plays was a key reason why Centennial won its first seven games and reached the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight season.
How does Centennial go about making up for the graduation of such a standout performer who earned First Team All-Area honors by The News-Gazette last season?
“That’s the questions of the summer,” said Jackson, about to start his fifth season as the coach at his alma mater.
Jackson said a committee approach to the running back spot will likely transpire. Senior Kodiac Pruitt, junior Trevon Hall and junior Darrell Dugar are possibilities.
Pruitt said the pressure is great to try and replicate what Harvey accomplished in his time at Centennial.
“Shaking his hand for the last time last season after the last game and seeing him at the football banquet, it hit me after knowing that I’m next up,” Pruitt said. “That’s what coach has always said. There’s always going to be people next up once people leave. Knowing what Brandon did might not be able to be matched, but I’m still going to try my best and try to do what’s right for the team and what’s best for the team, and that’s to give it my all every play.”
Over in UrbanaCentennial’s first opponent this season opened practice on Monday.
With Urbana having the goal of starting and finishing its first varsity season of football since 2019. Urbana last played a varsity football game in Week 1 of the 2021 season, losing 65-0 to Centennial at home. Urbana then made a decision to only play junior varsity games the rest of the 2021 season and came to a similar decision last August because of low numbers in the program.
Second-year coach Curtis Blanden Jr. said the Tigers — who open the seasons at Centennial at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26 — have around 40 players out this season after playing only a JV schedule last season.
“We’re pleased with the numbers,” said Blanden, a former Danville standout. “You’d always like to have a plethora of players to pool from, but we’re pleased with the quality we have. We’ll worry about the quantity later. We have a solid foundation.”
Urbana has only one playoff win in its history, back in 2012, and has not had a winning season since that fall. Getting the chance to play a full schedule again is the next step for the rebuilding program.
“It changes the whole climate of the school and the city,” Blanden said. “A lot of times, the money sports like football and basketball, as they go, the school goes.”
Heart-warming updateMarcus Forrest began his seventh season in charge of overseeing Danville football practices on Monday, optimistic the Vikings can make a return to the Class 6A playoffs after going 6-4 last season.
But the 48-year-old coach received even better news last week during a visit to his doctors in Chicago.
“We just went this past Tuesday to see where they think usual heart transplant recipients would be,” Forrest said. “Usually, the people who have heart transplants are a little older, but they just said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. It seems to be working.’”
Forrest received life-altering news in September 2020 when he learned he had congestive heart failure and would need a heart transplant. The surgery giving him a new heart happened in February 2021 and after sitting out the condensed spring schedule that year, he was back on the sidelines for the 2021 fall season.
Forrest said the outpouring of support from people around the state once they first heard the news he needed a heart transplant is overwhelming.
An example he uses is when he traveled to Edwardsville this past May with the Vikings’ boys’ track and field team competing in a Class 3A sectional three hours away from home. A couple approached Forrest and asked how the Danville football coach was feeling these days, unwittingly knowing they were talking to the man himself.
“You get a chance to really see how people think of you,” Forrest said, “and how positively they think of you.”
Even if Forrest can still get after a player or official while coaching, he knows his family, friends and players are all concerned with how he’s feeling these days.
“This is the best I’ve felt right now since before the transplant,” Forrest said. “This is more closer to normal than I’ve been.”
And that may be the best news of all this preseason on the area high school football front.
