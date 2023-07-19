CISSNA PARK — Kevin Long knew he had to have a selling point.
You don’t just pick up the phone and call someone you’ve never met, never had a conversation with or never had any sort of interaction without first devising a plan.
So the retired Hall of Fame boys’ basketball coach, who made his mark during his two-plus decades leading Cissna Park, did just that when he first reached out to Jay Shidler this past winter.
See, Shidler was as well-known among Illinois high school basketball fans in the 1970s as Thornton standout and Illini commit Morez Johnson Jr. is these days.
Known as the Blonde Bomber, the 6-foot-1 guard from Lawrenceville captivated fans with his sharp-shooting and high-scoring abilities. He scored 1,013 points in his memorable senior season, which culminated with Lawrenceville placing third at the 1976 Class A state tournament at the Assembly Hall in Champaign. In a memorable three-game stretch that weekend, Shidler dropped 130 points, including 48 against Oneida ROVA in a semifinal loss and then turning around a few hours later that Saturday night in March to score 45 points in a third-place game win against Buda Western. All without the benefit of a three-point line in place, too.
This was after Shidler played a key role, albeit one with not the high-scoring games he delivered during the 1975-76 season, two years earlier in helping Lawrenceville and coach Ron Felling win a 1974 Class A state title in Champaign.
Among those in attendance during those memorable performances in front of capacity crowds at the Assembly Hall? A young Kevin Long.
“My dad would take me to the state tournament every year, and that place was packed with 16,000 people,” Long said. “The state tournament was much more special than Christmas, Easter, Halloween or my birthday. I looked forward to that weekend every year.”
And when Long would leave Assembly Hall, with memories of what he just watched still fresh in his mind, he had a purpose.
“I saw Jay play there, and I came home and played in the driveway,” Long said, “and I tried to emulate him.”
Fast forward roughly 50 years now. Long was four years removed from coaching his last game at Cissna Park, which came during the 2019 Class 1A state championship game at Carver Arena in downtown Peoria. His final Timberwolves team ended up placing second in state, losing to Chicago Providence St. Mel in the state title game to cap a memorable 32-5 season.
It was the last game of Long’s coaching career after leading Cissna Park to unparalleled success, going 457-250 at the tiny Iroquois County school he started coaching at in 1995.
So he was at home, retired, and started reading a book his wife had bought him off Amazon.
“Blonde Bomber: A Ride With Shide.”
Shidler, the former high school standout who went on to play at Kentucky and was drafted by the Chicago Bulls before embarking on a pro career in Scotland, was now an author.
And Long wanted to bring Shidler to Cissna Park for a book signing.
First, he had to track down Shidler. He credited fellow IBCA Hall of Fame coach Pat Rafferty because Rafferty knew Felling. The phone tag game sent Long in the direction of the 83-year-old Felling, who won four state titles at Lawrenceville and then later was an assistant coach with Bob Knight at Indiana.
“Ron Felling and I have probably talked 500 times in the last six months to help set this up,” Long said.
But then, he still had to call Shidler.
“I had to give him a spiel because I couldn’t be any Joe or Johnny off the block just calling him and saying, ‘Hey, you want to come to Cissna Park?’” Long said with a laugh.
The phone calls and persistence paid off, with Shidler spending this past Saturday in Cissna Park. First, holding court at Garfield’s Bar & Grill in town for four hours and then another four hours at Long’s house.
“Jay said he set a record for his book-signing gigs,” Long said. “He’s been on about 18 of them, and when I walked him and his wife out to their car, he said it was the best he had ever had.”
Long admits this event might not happen again in Cissna Park. But all the memories, anecdotes and stories about the game he loves sure warmed this old basketball coach’s heart.
“People ask me all the time, ‘Do I miss coaching?’” Long said. “I’ll tell you what I don’t miss: the grind. Like summer basketball. Everybody would ask, ‘How’s your summer off going?’ I’d be working 30 days, going to camps and JV leagues and everything else. I don’t miss the grind. But you know what I do miss the most? I miss the grind. I miss waking up every morning at 4:30, being in my parking spot at school at 5 in the morning and having 8,000 things to do that and only getting about 10 of them done.”
Well, Long got this item done. And high school basketball fans are better off because of it.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.