MAHOMET — Wyatt Bohm doesn’t remember the exact number of parades he’s walked in.
“I can’t count that high,” he said with a laugh on Wednesday evening.
Such is life when your dad is running for elected office. Jason Bohm was appointed a 6th Circuit judge in Champaign County in 2018 and won election to the bench again in 2020.
But the younger Bohm wouldn’t mind walking in another parade in Mahomet. Winning a state football championship would certainly merit such an event. If undefeated and state-ranked Mahomet-Seymour wants to become the class of Class 5A football this fall, Wyatt Bohm will likely play a prominent role.
The junior quarterback has put up eye-popping numbers for the Bulldogs (8-0) going into Friday night’s regular-season finale against nonconference foe Bloomington (4-4) at Frank Dutton Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Bohm is a leading catalyst for the state’s fourth-ranked team in the most recent Associated Press top 10 poll and the team atop The News-Gazette’s top 10 for each of the last three weeks.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-hander has completed 118 of 206 passes for 2,173 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season starting for the Bulldogs.
“So far, I’d say it’s a 10 out of 10 because we’re still unbeaten right now,” Bohm said. “It’s been a great start for me in my first year as the starter. You can’t start the year off any better.”
Winning games and going on a deep postseason run with his close friends and teammates is what matters to Bohm right now.
The multi-sport athlete — he also plays basketball and runs track for the Bulldogs — would like nothing more than to give M-S its first playoff victory since 2014. Yet he also wants to play college football.
Herein lies the conflict. Bohm said no colleges have reached out with any offers or interest at this point in the recruiting process.
“I’ve been sending highlights to coaches,” Bohm said. “I go to camps in the offseason. In-season, I really don’t try to think about it too much. That’ll come with wins, and that’s just where my focus is.”
The fact no colleges have reached out to inquire about Bohm leaves gregarious M-S coach Jon Adkins almost speechless.
“I’m extremely surprised and frustrated at the same time,” Adkins said. “Like I told him, and I have to keep reminding myself, we have to be patient. He’s done that so far. We’re winning games, and then in the offseason he’s going to go to those camps and showcases and put on a show for those coaches. I know how special he is, and I know what he’s capable of. I’m shocked that he hasn’t had the offers coming in like he should, but once the first one comes in, more will come. Whoever takes that opportunity is going to get a special kid and special quarterback. They’re going to be pleased with him.”
Ask Bohm to make any throw this season, and he’s delivered.
He only has 26 rushing yards this season, but Adkins doesn’t ask for him to run the ball often.
Still, he isn’t a statue back in the pocket either.
He has shown he can evade the pass rush in the pocket to hit his favorite target, junior Quenton Rogers, on a deep go route.
Or take the snap from senior center Brayden Smith and connect with senior receiver Dream Eagle on a fade route for a touchdown.
Or roll out to his right or left, throw on the move and find junior Valient Walsh on a dig route across the middle of the field.
Like any quarterback worth his salt, Bohm is quick to deflect the praise heaped upon his shoulders.
“Our receivers are great,” Bohm said. “With the receivers I have, and the way our line does a great job blocking, those stats are on my name, but they’re team stats because I couldn’t get those stats all by myself.”
Smith appreciates this aspect of Bohm’s game almost as much as snapping him the ball in the shotgun, holding his block and then getting to celebrate after another long touchdown pass.
“He’s very caring, and he’s very energetic in the classroom and on the football field,” Smith said. “He knows when to take things seriously, and he knows when to have fun. He balances that out. He’s a very likable guy. The success we’re having this season, he’s really handled it well. He’s pushed us in the right direction. And it’s very reassuring to know the ball is in good hands when I snap it to him.”
Bohm, so far, has passed the eight tests the Bulldogs have faced with ease.
But he understands the stakes are about to get more intense. The Bulldogs will gather at Adkins’ house on Saturday night to find out their first-round playoff foe. And their possible path to reach Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Nov. 27.
It’ll be a brand-new experience for Bohm since no playoffs happened his sophomore year because of the pandemic and the Bulldogs finished 4-5 when he was a freshman. But he remembers growing up going to games at Frank Dutton Field and watching quarterbacks like Joe Kenney, Tom Kenney, Dawson Finch and Braden Finch shine under the Friday night lights for the Bulldogs.
Now, it’s his turn to shine.
And he’s doing just that.
Let his coach explain how.
“He’s got a big arm. He can put some air under it and make it go for a while. He’s a smart player. He understands and reads coverages well and delivers the football when it’s all said and done,” Adkins said. “He’s just got great overall command of the game, and he’s a competitor. If he throws an incomplete pass, you’ll know it because he demands perfection out of himself. He has such a high expectation for himself, and that’s why he’s been able to produce this year like he has because of the standard that he wants to live up to.”
Smith concurs.
“What jumps off the page is his arm, but in games he really does a good job of leading the receivers,” M-S’s starting center said. “He knows what’s going on in every play, and that’s what really sets him apart from other quarterbacks is his ability to lead the whole field.”
Bohm isn’t the only Bulldog who has put up big numbers this season. Rogers (36 catches for 808 yards, nine touchdowns), Eagle (37 catches for 546 yards, six TDs), Walsh (20 catches for 363 yards, two TDS) and senior Nolan Nierenhausen (14 catches for 225 yards) are capable receivers.
Sophomore Luke Johnson was the Bulldogs’ featured running back this season, but he broke his ankle during a 41-0 win at Quincy Notre Dame in Week 6 and is out for the season after rushing for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 carries. Nierenhausen has stepped in to fill Johnson’s void and has picked up 254 rushing yards and six scores on 66 carries.
And then there’s the M-S defense, which has produced two shutouts in its last three games.
But most of the attention in upcoming games for the Bulldogs will center around how Bohm fares.
“In a town like this, there is a lot of pressure that comes with that position, but he’s handled it extremely well,” Adkins said. “He’s very mature about it. That’s why he’s having the success he’s had.”
“I don’t introduce myself to people around town as the quarterback, but I love being out there and having control over the pace of the game,” Bohm said. “I love playing in front of a lot of people.”
Keep playing like Bohm has for the last two months, and the crowds will continue to grow. Much like the implications of each game.
“Like Coach has said,” Smith said, “it’d be really nice to have our banquet in December.”
Right after a parade.
With Bohm leading the way.
