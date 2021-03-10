Set aside the bitter feelings toward Michigan for a second.
Come Sunday afternoon, the ever-spinning news cycle will once again focus on Illinois.
As Big Ten tournament champions.
Not since Dee Brown popped his jersey have the Illini been this relevant on the national stage.
Ayo Dosunmu and his mask, Kofi Cockburn and his thunderous dunks, Trent Frazier and his relentless defense, Andre Curbelo and his flashy passes will roll their way through three opponents this weekend much like they’ve done for the last four months.
With ease.
Illinois hasn’t won a Big Ten tournament championship since 2005, but 16 years later, Bruce Weber’s magical group will have some company at the table.
A No. 1 seed is almost a foregone conclusion for the Illini entering Friday night’s quarterfinal game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Once they’re done dispatching Rutgers in a revenge game since the Scarlet Knights beat them in Piscataway back on Dec. 20, Brad Underwood’s program will set its sights on the second-most loathed Big Ten team among the Illini fan base: Iowa.
Dosunmu and Iowa center Luka Garza will put on a show Saturday afternoon in the semifinals, but the Illini wear down the Hawkeyes late.
Then, it sets up a TV executive’s dream. Illinois-Michigan, Round II. For the Big Ten tournament championship.
Before the country turns its attention to filling out a 68-team bracket, it will get to watch Illinois take it to the Wolverines. Again.
The Illini will rejoice come Sunday afternoon and then focus on their upcoming first-round opponent in the NCAA tournament.
But they’ll get practice climbing a ladder and cutting down nets inside Lucas Oil Stadium, three weeks before the national championship game tips off the night of April 5 at Lucas Oil.
Do these Illini have it takes to accomplish both historic feats?
Absolutely. Just ask Michigan.
— Matt Daniels