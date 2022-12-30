Outside of Illinois, Florida is probably the most meaningful state when it comes to the Illini football program.
Check out the 18 players on Bret Bielema’s roster who call the Sunshine State home.
Do you think Illinois would have spent this week under the sunny skies and beautiful weather in Tampa, preparing to play Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, if it wasn’t for the contributions of All-American cornerback Devin Witherspoon (Pensacola)?
What about the efforts of another All-American, defensive lineman Johnny Newton? The 6-foot-2, 295-pound native of St. Petersburg takes as much pride in thwarting opposing offensive lines and tackling opposing running backs behind the line of scrimmage as he does in his hometown.
Versatile defensive back Quan Martin (Lehigh Acres), electric freshman linebacker Gabe Jacas (Port St. Lucie), veteran linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (Fort Lauderdale), cornerback Taz Nicholson (Jacksonville) and wide receiver Pat Bryant (Jacksonville) have all made valuable contributions throughout this season for the 8-4 Illini.
And the pipeline from Florida to Champaign isn’t stopping. Bielema just signed 21 recruits. Seven call Illinois home. Five do the same for Florida.
Of course, one of the most prominent Floridians who suited up for Illinois football is, tragically, no longer with us.
Bobby Roundtree grew up outside of Tampa in nearby Largo. The defensive end was full of promise and potential, making 71/2 sacks during the 2018 season and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. It was one of the few bright spots during an otherwise forgettable 4-8 season during Lovie Smith’s third season in charge.
Roundtree had even higher hopes entering the 2019 season, with the 6-foot-5, 255-pound athlete having his sights set on another superb season that would propel him to possibly declare early for the NFL draft.
But we’ll never know what could have happened. Roundtree suffered a severe spinal cord injury after a swimming accident on May 18, 2019, leaving him paralyzed. A little more than two years later, Roundtree died on July 16, 2021. He was only 23 years old when his mom found him unresponsive and not breathing.
No Illinois player has worn his No. 97 jersey since and might not again in the future. Some of his former teammates are still on this year’s Illini team, like Martin, defensive tackle Jamal Woods and safety Kendall Smith, among others, and they certainly still carry the influence he brought to this program.
Another recent inspirational story also involves an Illini who calls Florida home. But has a happier ending.
Kerby Joseph entered the 2021 season without much thought given to him. He came to Illinois out of Orlando to play defensive back, but was moved to receiver. His main role prior to last fall was on special teams.
So it came as a big surprise that Joseph became the best player on the improved Illinois defense in 2021, corralling five interceptions, earning First Team All-Big Ten accolades and becoming a third-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions.
Aaron Henry was there to celebrate with Joseph and his family after the Lions selected Joseph with the 97th overall pick on April 29, 2022. Why is Henry crucial to this piece?
He’s the new defensive coordinator for the Illini, tasked with keeping the unit among the country’s best in 2023 and beyond after what Illinois accomplished under now Purdue coach Ryan Walters this season.
And yes, Henry is a Florida native. He used his talents as a football player that he honed in Immokalee to become a key cog of the defensive secondary at Wisconsin. When, lo and behold, Bielema coached the Badgers.
Now, it’s nearly come full circle for Henry, getting the chance to call his first defensive game in his home state.
The ties to Florida and Illinois football are deep. Don’t expect those circumstances to change, either, well into the future.