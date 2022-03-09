CHAMPAIGN — Exciting, yet frenetic.
Memorable, yet nerve-wracking.
Preparation, yet spontaneity.
All these contrasting statements can describe what it’s like for those intimately involved with the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament.
The ebbs and flows of a four-month high school season will culminate for a select few teams across the state of Illinois this week at State Farm Center. Back in town for the first time since 1995, the IHSA returns one of its marquee events, the boys’ basketball state tournament, to what many folks in this state feel is its rightful home.
Here in Champaign.
All while operating under a new format. A new format that even makes IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson “a little nervous,” on the eve of the first state semifinal game tipping off Thursday morning at State Farm Center.
Once the IHSA went away from the one-class system and used a two-class system for the first time in 1972, one weekend was reserved for the small-school state tournament (initially Class A, then Classes 1A and 2A) and one weekend was set aside for the big-school state tournament (initially Class AA, then Classes 3A and 4A).
Now, it’s all coming together under one, three-day window with 16 teams — from tiny Scales Mound, a 1A school with 70 students located 255 miles northwest of Champaign, to Bolingbrook, a 4A school in the western suburbs of Chicago with the biggest enrollment (3,429) of any team arriving in Champaign — spread across all four classes.
The IHSA decided on this new format in June 2019, before Champaign beat out Peoria in its bid to host the boys’ basketball state tournament. And well before another acronym, COVID, entered our daily lexicon.
“I’m a little nervous about the new format, of course,” said Anderson, the IHSA’s executive director since 2015. “It’s a lot to ask of our staff and of local folks. Those are long days.”
Six games will take place on both Thursday and Friday, with little room for breaks in between the three sessions those first two days. The basketball action will tip off at 10 a.m. on Thursday when Steeleville (29-6) plays Yorkville Christian (23-13) in a 1A state semifinal game and will likely conclude well past 10 p.m. Thursday when the 2A third-place game ends.
In between, four other games — Liberty (29-5) against Scales Mound (35-2) at 11:45 a.m. in a 1A state semifinal game, Monticello (32-3) against Rockridge (26-6) at 2:30 p.m. in a 2A state semifinal game, DePaul College Prep (26-5) against Nashville (27-4) at 4 p.m. in a 2A state semifinal game and the 1A third-place game at 7 p.m. — will ensue before the 2A third-place game is slated to tip off around 8:30 p.m.
Of course, that’s assuming the games don’t go to overtime and run in a timely manner.
The schedule repeats itself on Friday with 3A and 4A teams taking to the court: Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-3) against St. Ignatius (23-12) at 10 a.m. in a 3A state semifinal game, Simeon (28-5) against Metamora (29-6) at 11:45 a.m. in a 3A state semifinal game, Whitney Young (24-9) against Barrington (28-4) at 2:30 p.m. in a 4A state semifinal game and Bolingbrook (30-6) against Glenbard West (35-1) at 4 p.m. in a 4A state semifinal game. Then, the 3A third-place game is set for a 7 p.m. start and the 4A third-place game an 8:30 p.m. tip.
“I am a little nervous about folks coming to so many sessions and being in attendance,” Anderson said. “Plus, you want the experience for the kids to be top-notch and to be able to showcase their talents. Navigating that for the first time brings a bit of cautiousness going into it.”
But the wall-to-wall basketball on Thursday and Friday is a precursor to what Anderson and everyone associated with the IHSA hopes turns into a banner day on Saturday, with crowds filling in to fill up as many seats of the 15,544-seat State Farm Center as can be.
Four state champions getting crowned inside the same venue Brad Underwood and his Illini men’s basketball team just celebrated cutting down the nets on Sunday night after winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
The 1A state title game starts off Saturday’s slate at 11 a.m., followed by the 2A state title game at 12:30 p.m., the 3A state title game at 5:30 p.m. and the 4A state title game at 7 p.m.
Folks can get used to this three-day, 16-game setup for not only this year, but also 2023 and 2024. Champaign is the host for the next two state tournaments as part of its three-year contract with the IHSA, and the three-day format is also going to be part of those three years, Anderson said.
“It would be difficult for us to make significant tweaks to it where we try to go back to two different weekends because that wasn’t any part of our agreement,” Anderson said. “We did do a three-year contract as opposed to a five-year contract just so if we recognize that it didn’t produce the results we were hoping for, we could go back with the host and say, ‘We’ve decided we’d really need two weekends as opposed to one, and what does that change in the agreement?’ The plan is for that format to exist for three years, much like the contract we’ve created with State Farm Center.”
The teams will start heading to Champaign on Wednesday, with their fan bases to follow. A new format will be there to greet them.
How it all unfolds? That’s worth watching almost as much as the actual games.