The gyms won’t sell out.
The student sections won’t turn out in full force.
The palpable buzz and energy inside a high school gymnasium on a cold, winter Friday night won’t transpire.
Yet the work that goes on in June is vital for high school boys’ basketball programs. Even if the regular season is months away from tipping off.
Ask Justin Bozarth. The Tuscola boys’ basketball coach, who wrapped up his sixth season in charge of his alma mater in March by leading the Warriors to a third-place finish in Class 1A and bringing the first boys’ basketball state trophy back to the tradition-rich athletic program in Douglas County, witnessed it earlier this week after taking his team to Arcola for a few games.
When the Warriors start practices in early November before the 2023-24 season is nearly underway, they should once again find themselves a favorite to return to Champaign’s State Farm Center and play in the 1A state tournament again next March.
Bringing back four starters in senior wing Jordan Quinn, senior point guard Josiah Hortin, junior guard Kam Sweetnam and junior guard Parker James from a team that finished 31-7 will certainly have elevated expectations surrounding the Warriors.
But those household names weren’t on full display this past week in Arcola. James fractured his ankle this spring and is recovering from that injury. Sweetnam broke his hip in a 4-wheeler accident and is working his way back from that situation.
Hortin is a standout distance runner who wants to run in college and is spending part of his summer making sure he puts himself in the right opportunities.
That left Quinn, a 6-foot-3 News-Gazette All-Area first team pick this past season who averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds, as about the only known commodity the Warriors could rely on.
“We were without three starters at Arcola, we took 11 kids down there and only three of them had played varsity basketball,” Bozarth said. “So it’s a huge opportunity. We took several sophomores down there, and a couple juniors, but all those guys played junior varsity last year.
“So now there’s an opportunity for them to experience varsity basketball. You hate to see guys go through injuries, but as coaches, the summer is about having opportunities to find out about as many guys as you can.”
Guys like junior center Sawyer Woodard and sophomore guard Logan Kurtz. They barely played varsity basketball last season, but have made a strong impression so far in the early parts of summer competition.
“We’re really, really excited about their development,” Bozarth said.
Bozarth and his players will get more opportunities in the coming weeks. They’ll play in the Mahomet summer league that takes place on Tuesday nights in June, while also making trips to Effingham to play St. Anthony and Teutopolis, and to Forsyth to play Maroa-Forsyth and Williamsville.
The Warriors wrap the summer at a two-day team camp at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
How does Tuscola go about using its allotted IHSA contact days in the summer? With a purpose, of course. But also with a realistic understanding that Bozarth may not have his full team, since many basketball players also compete in other sports for the Warriors.
Bozarth is a natural competitor and wants to see his team win every game it plays in. He also realizes the bigger picture, though. Which is something he admits he struggled with in the past.
“It was about four years ago, and we had just lost,” Bozarth said now, starting to laugh and shake his head at the recollection of this moment. “I’m walking my dog around the neighborhood at 3 in the morning, and I’m still mad because we had lost a game that day. I told myself then that I just need to give it up if I can’t get over a loss in the summer.”
The attention on Tuscola boys’ basketball hasn’t waned in the subsequent years since that lonely early-morning pity party Bozarth had walking his dog. Having a Division I talent like Jalen Quinn, who will enter his sophomore season at Loyola Chicago next winter after making 17 starts and averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his first season with the Ramblers, amped up scrutiny on Tuscola in the summer of 2021.
The Warriors played in the high-level Ridgewood Shootout two summers ago, with multiple Division I coaches in attendance in the Chicago suburbs as the elder Quinn navigated the recruiting process.
“That was one of those deals where even the spring AAU season was canceled because of COVID,” Bozarth said. “We knew Jalen was going to be seen a lot in June and July, and for his sake we had to go compete and put ourselves in an opportunity for us to be seen when Jalen hadn’t had that chance. All of that was really good for camaraderie. Plus, we were playing teams like St. Patrick and Fenwick, schools whose enrollments were darn near the size of our town. We competed in every single game.”
Now, Tuscola is navigating life this summer as a potential state title contender, given last year’s success and the returning veterans the Warriors will count on in the winter. Having a player like Jordan Quinn, who also doubles as Tuscola’s football quarterback in the fall and wants to pursue playing that sport in college, helps with that in June.
“Jordan established himself throughout the state in our postseason run,” Bozarth said. “The thing about him is he’s a relentless worker. He’s doing our football workouts. He’s doing our basketball workouts. He’s going over three days a week for training at The Factory in Bloomington. You can already see the change in athleticism. He had a drop step the other day, and his hands are above the rim. He wasn’t doing that stuff last year.”
The bright lights and daily newspaper coverage isn’t there for high school boys’ basketball at this time of year. But it’ll be here before long.
“If you’re not ready to compete, you’ll hear teams say, ‘If we can beat Tuscola in June, we can beat anybody,’” Bozarth said. “Our kids are really competitive. If you have one of those days where you show up not ready to play, you’ll hear about it.”
That’s why the work continues while the temperature rises and the days seem endless before the sun sets after 8 p.m. Even away from the bright lights of the winter, a successful summer is a sign of a successful basketball program.
Just ask the Bozarth family dog.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.