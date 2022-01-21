CHAMPAIGN — At this point in the calendar last year, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament didn’t seem likely for Illinois.
Brad Underwood’s program had just wrapped up a 79-65 win in Champaign against Penn State that only a handful of media members, State Farm Center staff and cardboard cutouts saw in person. The victory ended a two-game losing streak and improved Illinois, ranked 22nd at the time, to a modest 10-5 overall record and 6-3 mark in the Big Ten.
Solid. Not spectacular. Those mesmerizing moments obviously transpired during the next two months, with the win against the Nittany Lions kicking off a run where Illinois won 15 of its next 16 games, vaulted themselves up The Associated Press Top 25 and cut down nets after winning the Big Ten tournament to secure the program’s fourth-ever No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history.
Can a similar run take place this season? Well, yes. And no. The first person to correctly predict the future will be, well, the first person to ever do so.
But Illinois has put itself in discussion for a good seed when Selection Sunday arrives on March 13, just about the time the Big Ten tournament championship game will be wrapping up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The same venue Illinois saw its magical 2020-21 season end abruptly with a second-round NCAA tournament loss to Loyola Chicago last March and the same venue where aspirations and hopes of the 2021-22 season began three months ago during Big Ten Media Days.
The utter dominance of Kofi Cockburn, the sharp-shooting ability of Alfonso Plummer, the leadership of Trent Frazier and the return of Andre Curbelo has carried Illinois to where the Illini are at going into Friday night’s game at Maryland: a 13-4 record, a share of first place in the Big Ten with a 6-1 league record and plenty of big-game opportunities to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee.
A quick perusal of several mock brackets shows Illinois in position, if the seeds play out, to make a run to the Sweet 16. Of course, no current Illini player, coach or fan wants to just make it to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Legit national championship aspirations are out there, and they’re not a stretch to consider.
Joe Lunardi is among the most well-known bracketologists because of his longevity in the subject matter and the platform he has with ESPN. In his latest mock 68-team field released on Tuesday morning, Lunardi has the Illini as a No. 3 seed in the West Region with a potential first-round game against No. 14 Wagner taking place at, you guessed it, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Wagner, located in Staten Island, N.Y., is currently 10-2 and 7-0 in the Northeast Conference ahead of Friday night’s game at Long Island.
Quick aside: after no NCAA tournament in 2020 and last year’s event held exclusively in Indianapolis, it’ll be great to see Dayton, Ohio, host the First Four games and then the tournament spread out to eight different cities for first- and second-round games.
Back to bracket talk now. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports unveiled his latest projections on Monday morning, right around the time Illinois and Purdue tipped off. Palm has the Illini as a No. 5 seed in the South Region, taking on a No. 12 seed in either Belmont (14-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) or Stanford (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12). Those two teams would meet in a First Four game under Palm’s prediction.
Bart Torvik’s T-Ranketology, updated Thursday morning, pegs the Illini as a No. 4 seed. He doesn’t have a specific first-round opponent for Illinois, but lists Ohio (14-2, 5-0 MAC), Chattanooga (15-4, 5-1 Southern), New Mexico State (15-3, 4-1 WAC) and Oakland (13-5, 7-1 Horizon) as No. 13 seeds who could take on a No. 4 seed.
And closer to C-U, UI computer science professor Sheldon Jacobson helps oversee the Bracket Odds website that debuted in March 2011. Their latest projection for Illinois matches what Torvik has, with the Illini a No. 4 seed along with Houston, Southern Cal and Xavier as other No. 4 seeds. Three of their No. 13 seeds match what Torvik has — Ohio, Chattanooga and New Mexico State — with South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit) replacing Oakland on that seed line.
Will these projections still hold true in two months? Probably not. Illinois has 13 regular-season games still left on the schedule, plus the Big Ten tournament to enhance their resume.
As the Illini proved last year, a lot can change in just seven or eight weeks. So, buckle up.
And get your brackets ready.