CHAMPAIGN — The Braggin’ Rights memories abound whenever Illinois and Missouri are about to tip off.
Like they are at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 53rd installment of the series.
Sold-out arenas in downtown St. Louis, with a chill in the air when fans head inside.
Whether it was at the Checkerdome, the old Arena or at the various versions of the current Enterprise Center (previously the Kiel Center, Savvis Center and Scottrade Center).
Team colors split down the middle.
Orange and blue on one half. Black and gold on the other half.
Cheering one second, jeering the next.
The really big trophy. Like taller than Kofi Cockburn, Brian Cook, Lowell Hamilton, Jeremiah Tilmon, Doug Smith and Steve Stipanovich. Combined (only slightly exaggerating here).
Guards have thrived, too, in this pre-Christmas environment (only three games in the series history have happened after Dec. 25 and none, thankfully, since 1996) that sees players scatter back to their respective homes once the game ends.
Rayvonte Rice’s buzzer-beater in 2014, Tracy Abrams’ late free throws in 2013 and Dee Brown’s four straight wins from 2002-05 (the one-man fast break averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 assists in never losing to the Tigers) stand out this century.
Folks who were in attendance the night of Dec. 19, 1988, won’t forget Kenny Battle’s high-flying dunks and jump-shooting ability en route to 28 points as the sixth-ranked Illini downed the 10th-ranked Tigers 87-84 in arguably one of the best Braggin’ Rights games of the 52 played so far between the two programs.
They won’t forget, either, the sight of Illinois guard Kiwane Garris missing two free throws at the end of the second overtime on Dec. 22, 1993, during the final Braggin’ Rights game at the Arena. Garris did finish with 31 points, but the 108-107 triple-overtime thriller went in favor of Missouri in the highest-scoring game in the history of the series.
Legendary coaches Lou Henson and Norm Stewart made the series what it is, moving the games away from campus sites to its rightful home in St. Louis.
Henson compiled a 12-7 record against Stewart, winning his last Braggin’ Rights game and doing so fittingly with an 96-85 overtime triumph on Dec. 20, 1995 (Garris redeemed himself with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists). Conversely, Stewart won his final Braggin’ Rights game, with the Tigers earning a 67-62 win on Dec. 22, 1998.
Five different Illini coaches have roamed the sidelines in the Braggin’ Rights since Henson, each to varying degrees of success. Lon Kruger won his first one, but then dropped his final three games. Bill Self (no surprise here) won all three of his games against the Tigers and Bruce Weber started fast with six straight wins before Illinois lost its final three games with him in charge. John Groce only secured one NCAA tournament win in his five seasons with the Illini, but he went a sterling 4-1 in Braggin’ Rights games. Brad Underwood needs to win Thursday night’s game to get to .500 in the series, with Missouri winning three straight against the current Illini coach from 2018 through 2020.
Missouri has gone through six coaches since Stewart stepped away in 1999, with Quin Snyder never beating the Illini in seven tries. Mike Anderson and Frank Haith had a bit more luck in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but Kim Anderson did not celebrate a win against Illinois during his three forgettable seasons in charge of the Tigers. Cuonzo Martin went 3-2 against the Illini in his five seasons, but couldn’t sustain consistent success, meaning Dennis Gates gets his first crack at the rivalry on Thursday night.
Good news if you’re an Illini fan: Illinois leads the all-time series 33-19. Bad news if you’re an Illini fan: Illinois is 5-7 when the game is played on Dec. 22.
Regardless, if you’re going to the game, good luck getting there and safe travels. A massive winter storm is set to drop on the area at some point Thursday.
If you’re staying home or watching the game at your favorite spot (here’s your warning: find the SEC Network now instead of searching in vain at 8 p.m. Thursday), bust out the Christmas cookies, wrap some last-minute gifts and enjoy.
Braggin’ Rights is one of the most established nonconference rivalries in college basketball these days. With even more memories sure to unfold.
