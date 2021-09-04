CHAMPAIGN — Jade Brinkoetter knows all about coaches who have a presence.
She played for Chris Mennig almost a decade ago on the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team.
And she interviewed for a job with Bret Bielema this past winter.
“I’d say Coach B has a more intimidating presence,” the 26-year-old Brinkoetter said with a laugh, “but I wouldn’t want to disappoint either one.”
No worries on the disappointment front for Brinkoetter. She must have impressed Bielema enough and other members of his staff this past winter since she’s currently in her first season with the Illinois football program as the team’s director of nutrition.
Put a goal in front of Brinkoetter, and the Champaign native will likely achieve it.
She did during a decorated high school athletic career at STM, shining on the basketball court, on the soccer field and on the track. Brinkoetter was a senior starter as the Sabers reached their first-ever state tournament in 2013, with STM ultimately finishing second in Class 2A.
Now, the former All-Area girls’ soccer standout at STM is making sure all 120 players on Bielema’s first Illini roster are fine-tuned when it comes to giving their bodies the proper nutrients.
Hired by Bielema in February, the UI graduate is back in her hometown. And loving it.
“Once I saw the job posting and that it was was director of football nutrition back at my alma mater and in my hometown,” she said, “I thought I’d be absolutely silly to not apply for this.”
Brinkoetter, who worked at Purdue last season and at Northwestern in 2019, worked her first Illini game last Saturday, staying busy before, during and after kickoff. It’s what the job entails after all.
Brinkoetter said Illinois will have its pregame meal four hours before kickoff. For the opener against Nebraska, that meant 8 a.m.
For this Saturday’s home nonconference game against Texas San Antonio that starts at 6:30 p.m., pregame meal is set for 2:30 p.m.
“We have some crazy game times all over the place the first month of the season,” Brinkoetter said. “I definitely work really closely with our operations’ guys to make sure we get our meals timed out nicely so they’re not going too long without food in front of them.”
Brinkoetter said she went with a menu geared around breakfast and brunch for the opener with Nebraska. That meant eggs, pancakces, oatmeal, fruit, toast and grits.
But ...
“We have plenty of guys that’ll take pasta at 8 a.m.,” Brinkoetter said.
Grilled chicken, salad, corn and green beans were also available last Saturday morning for the Illini.
“We try to keep the pregame meals very carb-focused, but also have offerings that are moderate and lean,” Brinkoetter said. “For instance, we’ll do ground turkey instead of ground beef for some options to try and limit that fat content.”
Once the Illini arrive at Memorial Stadium or at a road venue, Brinkoetter’s job is far from finished.
“Right before they come out for warmups, we try to hit them with quick carbs, like Gatorade chews and bananas,” Brinkoetter said. “At this point, it’s been almost 31/2 hours out from their pregame meal, and we want to make sure the player that isn’t very hungry at the pregame meal has had something that’s quick and easily digestible.”
When the game starts, Brinkoetter’s main focus on the sidelines turns to keeping the players hydrated. Especially during the win against Nebraska, with temperatures in the low 90s.
“Obviously, last weekend was a scorcher, so I was running around on the sideline with electrolyte supplements with our different sources of hydration and making sure things like guys who I know are heavy sweaters are getting plenty of fluids,” Brinkoetter said. “If they see me coming up to them and telling them, ‘Drink this,’ they’ll do that more likely than passing on a drink from a student trainer. We were definitely pushing the fluids against Nebraska.”
Brinkoetter, who worked in the football office as a student at Illinois, is quick to credit former Illinois director of nutrition Chelsea Burkart for helping further her interest in the field and to Brittany Perry, the current assistant athletic director for nutrition at Illinois, for bringing her on board.
Every day and sometimes every hour brings new facets to her job she’s learning to relish. The fact she’s getting to do so in her hometown adds to the experience for Brinkoetter.
“Back in high school, if you would have told me this is my life, I would have told you you were absolutely crazy,” Brinkoetter said with a laugh. “But it’s better than anything I could have ever imagined.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.