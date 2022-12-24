CHAMPAIGN — The arrival of Chase Brown into the Illinois football program barely generated much of a stir.
More like a bit of confusion.
So said The News-Gazette’s Illini beat writer Scott Richey during a training camp notebook in early August 2019.
“Friday provided a bit of a double-take moment,” Richey wrote after the first day of training camp practices at the UI Recreation Fields under Lovie Smith. “No, that player with long hair piled into a bun wasn’t sophomore Sydney Brown making a switch to running back. Last year’s starting safety is still a safety.
“That new running back was actually Brown’s twin brother, Chase, who joined the Illini after playing at Western Michigan last season and rushing for 352 yards in a reserve role for the Broncos. Chase Brown will sit out this year and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.”
Here’s what Smith said that day about the other Brown, buried deep on the Illini running back depth chart behind the likes of Mike Epstein, Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown.
“When Chase came out of high school, we recruited him hard,” Smith said. “I have two sets of twin grandchildren, so twins eventually found a way to be back together. The guys wanted to play together again, and, of course, we had a position for him. He eventually will help us win a lot of football games.”
Did he ever. Brown didn’t become known just as Sydney Brown’s twin brother during his time with the Illini football program.
He became known as Chase Brown, one of the greatest to ever suit up for the Illini.
But his time in an Illinois uniform has come to an end, with the 22-year-old Brown announcing on Friday he will enter the NFL draft and skip the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 24 Mississippi State on Jan. 2.
“First, I want to thank God for blessing me and putting me in this position,” Brown wrote in a note he posted on his Twitter account. “Through the highs and lows, my time at Illinois has been the best experience of my life. I earned a degree, advanced as an athlete and formed lifelong connections.
“To my family: I’d like to express my gratitude to my mother, grandmother, brother, Yates family, Cross family, as well as all extended family for their unwavering love and support throughout this journey. You helped shape me into the man I am today. Without you, none of this would be possible.
“To my teammates: Thank you for pushing me every day. Our memories and bonds formed through highs and lows will last a lifetime. It has been a pleasure to play alongside each of you.
“To my coaches: Thank you for believing in me. Your dedication to excellence pushed me to become the player I am today. The life lessons and leadership skills you taught me have made me a better man.
“To Illini Nation: Thank you for all of your help and for welcoming me to this wonderful university. Your dedication, passion and love for this team are greatly appreciated. It has been an honor and a memorable experience to play for you all. I will always bleed orange and blue.”
Brown showed glimpses of a potential 2022 breakout last fall. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back weaved his No. 2 jersey in and around opposing defenses to the tune of 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns last season in only 10 games.
But this fall, he became an entirely different running back. He could run through linebackers. And past cornerbacks. He could slip through the smallest of creases and then bull over defensive tackles.
His 1,643 rushing yards are second in the country and the third-best season in Illinois history. He likely would have passed Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 yards) and Mikel Leshoure (1,697 yards) if he would have played at Raymond James Stadium against Mississippi State in a little more than a week.
He leaves second in Illinois history with 3,558 career rushing yards, only 547 yards behind record-holder Robert Holcombe.
He also joins a growing trend of premier players opting out of bowl games. He is the third Illini with pro aspirations to declare these intentions in the last week after Sydney Brown and All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon did so last Saturday.
The Illini will miss both Browns and their contributions, along with that from Witherspoon, against the Bulldogs. It might mean a third straight bowl game loss for Illinois against a team most of America will want to see win after the unexpected death of coach Mike Leach earlier this month.
But this latest decision by Brown makes sense. The life shelf of a running back in the NFL isn’t long these days. Yes, Brown has made money off his name, image and likeness in the past year. But he has a chance to earn millions in the NFL.
He and Sydney had a hard time growing up, moving from Canada to Florida after at one point living in a homeless shelter in Canada. They’ve flourished when the odds were stacked against them at an early age.
Now, they both get a chance to pursue their dreams of making an NFL roster. It’s a transcendent moment for the Brown family, but also for Illinois football. Leshoure was the last Illini running back taken in the NFL draft when the Champaign native went in the second round of the 2011 draft to the Detroit Lions.
Chase Brown didn’t arrive in Champaign-Urbana with much fanfare. But he leaves with a legacy that will be hard to match.