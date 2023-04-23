CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball games bring out folks by the thousands to these parts in the winter.
Same for Illinois football games in the late summer and into the fall.
The spring?
Hello, Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend. The annual staple since 2009 — blame COVID-19 for the 2020 and 2021 versions getting canceled — is nearly back to full strength.
The 2022 version didn’t feature the whole gamut of races, from the marathon all the way through the 5K. This year’s event that runs this upcoming Thursday through Saturday won’t, either.
But the 2024 one is already penciled in to have runners traversing up to 26.2 miles of pavement on local streets on top of the 5K, the 10K, the half-marathon and the wheelchair half-marathon races.
And it’s a sight to see, especially on the Saturday morning of race weekend. Less than an hour after the sun rises, thousands of runners will congregate along First Street and St. Mary’s Road, with the iconic dome of State Farm Center and the distinguished columns of Memorial Stadium in the background. They’ll feel all sorts of emotions: nerves, excitement, dread, anxiety, hope. It’s all part of running, a sport where the most imposing person is often yourself.
Not everyone who toes the starting line is an experienced distance runner. Or one with sights set on someday racing at the Boston Marathon.
Heck, many just want to finish.
And when they do, they’re honoring loved ones. They’re raising money for various causes. They’re continuing on their journey of improving their overall health.
And there’s likely a myriad of other reasons, too, all worthwhile to the individual who is striving to reach the finish at the 50-yard line inside Memorial Stadium.
That’s part of what makes the race weekend so appealing. Like veteran Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend director Jan Seeley said, 15,000 individual events and stories will line up next weekend. Not just 15,000 participants.
They’ll eat and drink in our local restaurants. They’ll stay in our local hotels. They’ll take countless photos on their phones of landmarks long-time residents of Champaign and Urbana likely take for granted.
They’ll make memories here. They’ll achieve goals. They’ll tell their friends and family members of what they accomplished, spreading the word and keeping the goodwill of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend going in the coming weeks and months.
This eight-page special section highlights just a fraction of what will go on next weekend. The maps of the routes runners will take in their races. The schedule of events. The behind-the-scenes people who are essential to pulling off a massive weekend like the one C-U will experience soon.
We’ve got more in store, too, with another special section next weekend that will feature results of every single runner who took part in the race weekend.
Why? Because it’s a big event, bringing thousands of people to our community.
And nothing does that better in the spring in C-U than the Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. Have a story worth telling about the Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend? He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.