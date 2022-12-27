CHAMPAIGN — Less than a week before Illinois football kicks off its first bowl game in January in 15 years, let’s catch up.
While most folks spent Monday recovering from a busy holiday weekend, Bret Bielema and his program hopped a flight and arrived in sunny, yet cool, Tampa, Fla., on Monday afternoon.
The Illini (8-4) and Mississippi State (8-4) will spend the week in Tampa practicing, seeing the sights and getting their minds right for next Monday’s 11 a.m. kickoff for the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Some of the off-the-field activities for both teams include a team bowling night on Wednesday near the water at Splitsville at Sparkman Wharf.
A tour of Busch Gardens theme park is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, shortly after Bielema and new Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett address reporters in a joint press conference at the Hyatt House Tampa Airport Westshore Hotel around lunchtime on Thursday.
Friday afternoon features an event at Clearwater Beach with players, band members and cheerleaders from both teams, while a New Year’s Eve Parade on Saturday night from Ybor City will commence along with a pep rally.
And on Sunday evening, Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart will lead coverage from American Social Bar in Tampa for a live bowl preview radio show ahead of the game.
These off-the-field events are arguably the most elaborate since Illinois went to the 2008 Rose Bowl and should provide the players plenty of memories beyond just what transpires on the field next Monday.
Changes abound
Illinois won’t have three of its best players playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl with running back Chase Brown, safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Devon Witherspoon all opting out of the game to focus their efforts on the 2023 NFL draft.
Mississippi State, of course, won’t have Mike Leach on the sidelines after the affable and forward-thinking coach died on Dec. 13 after suffering a heart attack. The Bulldogs should still have quarterback Will Rogers, though, and he’ll test the Illini secondary early and often next Monday.
The three-year starter averages 47 passing attempts this season, with his 566 attempts second in the country. He has thrown for 3,713 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions this season. Needless to say, new Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry will have his hands full in his first game calling the defense since Bielema promoted him to his new spot after Ryan Walters became the Purdue coach.
And it’s not like Henry can just have his guys focus on one or two receivers. Mississippi State doesn’t have a 1,000-yard receiver this season, but the Bulldogs do boast five players with at least 44 catches and four players with at least 400 receiving yards.
Not in the cardsAn eight-second video Walters posted to Twitter of him jamming out on Monday afternoon to Future’s ‘Life is Good,’ featuring Drake probably wasn’t what Illinois fans wanted to see.
Because Purdue landed a sought-after transfer quarterback that will play for Walters next season and not for Bielema at Illinois.
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card committed to Walters and the Boilermakers on Monday, denying Illinois another possible starting quarterback option in 2023.
Card played in 12 games this past season for the Longhorns, making three starts. The former four-star recruit out of Austin, Texas, completed 75 of 108 passes for 928 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for his hometown school this fall.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound Card will likely be the front-runner to replace Aidan O’Connell.
Circle this on the calendar: Illinois plays at Purdue on Sept. 30. Can’t imagine there’s a game that’ll get Illini fans riled up next season more than facing off against the Boilermakers after all the staff defections from Champaign to West Lafayette in the last two weeks.
Falling out of the Top 25Well, a 93-71 resounding loss to Missouri this past Thursday night has cost the Illini men’s basketball team a spot in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll.
When the new poll hit the wire late Monday morning, Illinois (8-4) found itself going from No. 16 in last week’s poll to unranked.
Illinois did find its way on to several voters’ ballots — not The News-Gazette’s, though — and wound up with 65 points among other teams receiving votes, just behind Charleston, Maryland and Memphis.
So, technically, Illinois is 29th in the country this week. But it’s the first time this season Illinois hasn’t found itself in the AP Top 25.
The Illini entered the season ranked 23rd in the preseason poll, moved up to No. 19 in the first poll of the regular season, went ahead to No. 16 after splitting games with UCLA and Virginia in Las Vegas last month and stayed at No. 16 for another week. They then dropped one spot to No. 17 after losing at Maryland and then after upsetting Texas but losing to Penn State, fell one spot to No. 18. A sluggish win against Alabama A&M, coupled with some teams at the back end of the poll losing, allowed Illinois to move up to No. 16.
Illinois dropping out of the Top 25 leaves only three Big Ten teams in this week’s rankings: No. 1 Purdue (12-0), No. 15 Wisconsin (9-2) and No. 16 Indiana (10-3).
The disheveled fashion in which Illinois played against Missouri three days before Christmas was enough for multiple voters to leave Illinois completely off their ballots. The Illini will likely need to win their next three games — Thursday night against Bethune-Cookman at State Farm Center, Jan. 4 at Northwestern and Jan. 7 against Wisconsin at State Farm Center — in order to find its way back into the AP Top 25.
Marquee chanceThe Illinois women’s basketball team is still waiting to get its first votes in the AP Top 25 poll this season after not receiving any Monday with the latest poll.
If Shauna Green’s program continues to stack wins like they have, it might find its way into the Top 25 sooner than Brad Underwood’s team makes its return.
Illinois (11-2) can ill afford to see its four-game win streak end at Wisconsin (4-9) on Thursday night at the Kohl Center if it wants any hope of garnering attention when next Monday’s poll comes out.
The chance to have a moment where folks outside Champaign-Urbana pay attention to what’s going on with these Illini happens on New Year’s Day in Champaign. A 2 p.m. tip against No. 12 Iowa (10-3) and star Caitlin Clark arrives at State Farm Center. If Illinois can upset the Hawkeyes and end a seven-game losing streak against Iowa that dates back to 2016, it’s not crazy to think Illinois might wind up ranked for the first time since November 2000.
